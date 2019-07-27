This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
American Airlines Loses World’s Largest Airline Title to Delta and United
American Airlines is no longer the world’s largest airline, losing its title to both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in the second quarter.
Southwest Airlines Is Ending All Flights From Newark Liberty
Southwest Airlines will pull out of Newark this fall, ending all flights at the New York City-area airport in November. Southwest tied the decision to the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.
Equifax Hack Settlement Will Provide At Least $125 to Each Affected Consumer
Almost two years after a massive data breach that affected 147 million Americans, Equifax has now agreed to a “global settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and 50 U.S. states and territories.”
How to Deal With Strict Hotel Occupancy Limits in Europe and Beyond
Don’t despair if you can’t find a hotel room large enough for your crew in Europe. It might actually be a blessing in disguise since you can often rent an entire condo for less than the price of a hotel room.
5 More US Destinations to Get British Airways’ New Club Suite Biz Class
The new British Airways Club Suite, the airline’s first new business class since the 2006 introduction of the current and now-dated product, is coming to more US destinations beginning next January, after debuting on flights from New York JFK in October.
I Almost Always Choose Lyft Over Uber — Here’s Why
Here’s why Lyft remains TPG Credit Card Writer Madison Blancaflor’s favorite (and most used) rideshare app.
Boeing Confirms Its Updated 777X Widebody Won’t Fly Until Next Year
Boeing’s update to the venerable 777 will not fly until “early 2020,” said the company’s CEO Dennis Muilenburg. The 777-9 aircraft, which was due to fly this year, is delayed due to issues with the GE Aviation GE9X engines.
World’s Most Frequent Flyer Beats 20-Million-Mile Record
That’s right: Tom’s now completed an absolutely mind-boggling 21 million butt-in-seat miles, exclusively on paid United Airlines flights — earning lifetime Global Services status many times over.
The Best Airline Credit Cards with In-flight Discounts
Here is a rundown of the airline credit cards that provide discounts on inflight purchases currently available to new applicants, and how much you can expect to save with each.
Meet the TPG Team at Our ‘PointsCon’ Event in Chicago
On Thursday, August 8, at the Chicago Sky Deck, we will be holding a second event in which you can join us for a night of fun, food, drinks, conversation and exclusive face time with the TPG staff!
Featured image courtesy of Southwest
