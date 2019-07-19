This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Following the news that British Airways would commence refurbishment of its Boeing 777 aircraft to install its highly anticipated new Club Suite comes details of its first dedicated route.
Despite the aircraft previously operating to a range of destinations including Boston (BOS), Dubai (DXB) and Dallas (DFW), British Airways is reportedly dedicating the refurbished product to the following flights from Oct. 27, 2019:
- BA177 London Heathrow (LHR) 1:00pm Departure → New York (JFK) 5:10pm Arrival
- BA174 New York (JFK) 7:50pm Departure → London Heathrow (LHR) 6:50am Arrival (+1 day)
The seat map for these flights is showing the new 1-2-1 Club Suite in business class with direct aisle access and sliding doors, which should be a huge improvement to the current product.
The seat map also shows a refurbished first class cabin, which will reduce the total number of seats down from 14 to only eight, which may see less Avios availability in first class.
The refurbished product appears on these flights for most days between Oct. 27 and early March 2020, where it then reverts back to an un-refurbished product with the previous-generation product. Note that these schedules remain highly subject to change, so keep your eye on the seat maps on these routes if you are keen to try the new product.
There is some Avios availability for this product — you will be looking at 50,000 Avios one-way in business class for an off-peak date, and 60,000 Avios one-way for a peak date.
As previously suggested, British Airways appears to be dedicating the new product to one route following rival Virgin Atlantic’s decision to do so with its new Upper Class suite product on its first Airbus A350.
Featured image by British Airways.
