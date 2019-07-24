This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you can’t make our reader event at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 30, we have some good news for you. On Thursday, August 8, at the Chicago Sky Deck, we will be holding a second event in which you can join us for a night of fun, food, drinks, conversation and exclusive facetime with the TPG staff!
As we’ve mentioned before, TPG would be nothing without our close relationship with our readers. Engaging with all of you on social media, Instagram, Twitter and our TPG Lounge Facebook group is what motivates us to continue to do what we do.
The idea behind this reader event was to make it like a mini-points and miles convention. So, between 7pm and 9pm, readers can expect a full spate of points and miles activities, including a rapid Q&A session with our Loyalty and Engagement Editor Richard Kerr and a travel chat with Editor-at-Large Zach Honig and Points, Miles and Deals Reporter Vikkie Walker. This will all take place on the scenic 99th floor of the former Sears Tower, so you can take in the views of the stunning Chicago skyline while absorbing all that new points and miles knowledge.
TO ATTEND OUR CHICAGO READER EVENT, DONATE TO RAINBOW RAILROAD HERE
RSVP-ing to our latest reader event is simple. All you have to do is donate at least $100 to our most recent Prizeo campaign, which centers around a great non-profit organization, Rainbow Railroad. Since its founding in 2006, Rainbow Railroad has been dedicated to the mission of helping LGBTQ+ people living under oppressive governments escape to a safe place. So far, it has been able to help more than 600 people travel to safety but still has over 1,300 requests for help. You can show your support by donating here.
After donating $100, you (with a plus one!) will gain access to the event. Plus, you’ll also earn 1,000 entries towards winning our grand prize for our Prizeo sweepstakes — the trip of a lifetime planned by TPG himself, Brian Kelly, using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points!
So what are you waiting for? Donate to our Prizeo to redeem your ticket to our reader event here. We can’t wait to see you there!
Note: Brian Kelly will not be at this event.
Featured image by Rudy Balasko via Getty Images.
