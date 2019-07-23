This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The new British Airways Club Suite, the airline’s first new business class since the 2006 introduction of the current and now-dated product, is coming to more US destinations beginning next January, after debuting on flights from New York JFK in October.
The first Boeing 777s refurbished with the new Suites will begin flying from JFK to London Heathrow on October 27, according to schedules shared by British Airways. Then, according to a list of routes published by British, the 777s with the updated Club Suites will begin serving Seattle on January 2. Chicago will follow on January 28, Boston on February 2 and Philadelphia on March 11. Newark will be served with a one-time flight on January 21.
Here is the complete list from British Airways, showing all flights operated by the retrofitted 777-200 aircraft.
2 January — Seattle (SEA)
14 January — Nairobi (NBO)
28 January — Chicago (ORD)
30 January — Abuja (ABV)
30 January — Tel Aviv (TLV)
1 February — Kuwait City (KWI)
2 February — Boston (BOS)
20 February — Jeddah (JED)
11 March — Philadelphia (PHL)
The following routes are initially scheduled to be operated just once (twice in the case of Dammam) by the aircraft:
8 & 10 January — Dammam (DMM) and Bahrain (BAH)
21 January — Newark, New York (EWR)
13 February — Dubai (DXB)
The refurbished 777s are not doing away with first class, despite the introduction of a business cabin that is arguably better in some respects. The first-class cabin on the refurbished jets will be smaller than today, though, with eight seats instead of 14, and it will feature the airline’s updated soft product.
Where first class does not appear instead is on the new Airbus A350 that will become the first plane in service with the new Club Suites. The A350s will begin short-haul flights in Europe for crew familiarization before serving Dubai in September and Toronto in October.
TPG reached out to BA for clarification on how frequently the above routes will operate and for how long but did not hear back by time of publication. It’s worth noting that the above routes are highly subject to change. If you’re planning to check out one of the above routes in the hope of flying the retrofitted 777, it’ll be worth booking a flexible ticket in case the aircraft is swapped.
This latest update surrounding the highly anticipated Club Suite comes after last week’s announcement that BA had moved up the date of the A350’s inaugural long-haul flight by a month. It also follows the news that the Club Suite would be going in direct competition with Virgin Atlantic’s new Upper Class suite on the crucial New York to London route.
Featured photo by Nick Morrish/British Airways.
