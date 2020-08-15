Singapore Airlines awards currently not bookable with partner miles
Singapore Airlines is one of the most redemption-friendly airlines around. Its KrisFlyer program partners with all of the major transferable point programs, it doesn’t impose any fuel surcharges on its own metal and its flights are usually easily bookable through partners. However, for a limited time, it’s going to be a lot harder to book award flights on Singapore.
Now through at least Sept. 1, 2020, no Singapore award will be bookable through any partner program. This includes Air Canada Aeroplan, United MileagePlus and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan.
Booking Singapore awards through partners
Singapore awards could usually be booked through Star Alliance partners and some non-alliance partners like Alaska Airlines and Virgin Atlantic. The airline always restricted long-haul first- and business-class awards to partners. However, now Singapore has blocked off awards to partners entirely, including coach.
While this would usually appear to be a glitch, Alaska Airlines posted the following message on its partners page, indicating that it’s not a glitch and that the coronavirus pandemic is to blame:
Singapore Airlines has removed access to award travel due to the complexities of enforcing global travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic. We anticipate that access will be restored beginning September 1, 2020.
Star Alliance partner ANA also posted a message that mileage redemptions for Singapore have been paused, but says that it’s due to special regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.
Awards in all cabins are still widely available through Singapore’s own KrisFlyer program.
What you can do in the meantime
If you urgently need to book a Singapore award, you will need to do so through the Singapore KrisFlyer program. Fortunately, KrisFlyer miles are some of the easiest airline miles to get.
As previously mentioned, the airline partners with all five of the major transferable point programs: American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Capital One and Marriott Bonvoy. However, note the average transfer times below, as point transfers to KrisFlyer usually aren’t instant.
|Program
|Transfer time
|American Express Membership Rewards
|< 24 hours
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|Usually same day (up to two business days)
|Citi ThankYou Rewards
|< 24 hours
|Capital One
|36 hours
|Marriott Bonvoy
|< 48 hours
Bottom line
The coronavirus pandemic has had massive impacts on the airline industry. In addition to blocking partner awards, we’ve seen Singapore even block some paid first-class inventory.
Although the partner you book through is ultimately responsible for getting you to your final destination, this pause does make sense right now as Singapore is probably expecting to cancel many more of its flights in the coming weeks. Let’s just hope the pause doesn’t get extended past September. TPG has reached out to Singapore Airlines for additional information and will share as we learn more.
