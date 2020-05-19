Get the curated travel intel you need with Brian Kelly’s new weekly newsletter
It only took a few short weeks for the spread of the novel coronavirus to take everything we thought we knew about travel and flip it on its head. For almost two months the industry has been at a standstill, with airlines operating skeleton route networks, cruise lines halted by a no-sail order, hotels sitting largely empty or closed altogether and car-rental fleets collecting dust in parking garages.
While people across the world have been staying home, major players in the industry haven’t been just waiting out the storm. Companies are signaling travelers that they will be prepared to keep them safe and healthy when they return. And it looks like people may return sooner rather than later.
Across the U.S., states have begun lifting lockdown restrictions, and even some European countries, such as Greece, Iceland and Italy, are working on plans to welcome tourists this summer.
With the travel scene changing daily, we at TPG think it’s more important than ever to help you stay in the know — which is why we’re launching a new, weekly newsletter written by yours truly, The Points Guy.
We’re launching this newsletter with three goals.
First, I know that these times are unprecedented and I want to share directly with you, our readers, my thoughts and the most important resources you’ll need as travel resumes.
Second, I’ve always wanted to have a newsletter to share what’s important to me in the world of travel, points and miles, credit cards, airplanes and more.
Finally, I want to have fun with it. Being forced to stop travel altogether has allowed all of us to take a step back and remember why we love to travel in the first place. Not only are we launching a newsletter, but you’ll also be seeing even more amazing content in my new webinar series — called “The Future of Travel” — which launches on June 2, 2020, with the CEO of Carnival Corp., Arnold Donald.
The newsletter is set to launch this Sunday, May 24, 2020. Every Sunday, you can expect to read about the most important news of the past week and what to look out for in the coming week. You’ll also get exclusive content — like data from our Points Lab team showing you what to look for as the world begins to open up and more and more people take to the skies and the roads. In the first newsletter, I’ll also tell you where I think I’ll head first in a post-lockdown environment.
You’re not going to want to miss out on insights about points, miles, credit cards and the travel industry as a whole — delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up to receive my new weekly newsletter here and you’ll be equipping yourself with the knowledge to make a safe return to travel.
