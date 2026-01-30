The end of January is a strange time, right? The blur of the holidays is long past, though the shock of the cold sure isn't going anywhere. I can't complain, though: Right after the new year, I took off on a TPG trip that offered me the chance to finally check into The Madrid Edition (which has one of the most suave lobbies in the world), explore some beautiful riads in Morocco and then spend 24 glorious hours at La Mamounia in Marrakech.

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.

No matter where in the world I go or what time zone I'm occupying, though, the hotel industry news keeps coming fast — and January was no exception. On the Marriott front, a safari camp in Tanzania became bookable with Marriott Bonvoy points, Six Senses announced it was heading to southern Utah and Hilton launched a new apartment-focused brand, among many other stories.

Here's a quick look at a handful of other hotel news items worth knowing as we inch closer to the warmer months.

An 'art-forward, wine-driven' hotel in Dallas joins Marriott Bonvoy

MARRIOTT

In my home state of Texas (shout out to my Panhandle people!), the popular Hall Arts Hotel, Dallas — located in the city's Arts District — announced that it has joined Marriott Bonvoy and the independent, design-forward Autograph Collection.

Open since 2019 and known for its robust art collection, the hotel is currently undergoing a period of transformation, including a refreshed lobby and guest rooms. Guests can also enjoy new on-property experiences, such as a welcome glass of the owner's namesake wine and curated postcards in rooms that help explore the hotel's art collection.

Rates at Hall Arts Hotel, Dallas, Autograph Collection start at $283 or 37,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.

Airbnb will offer on-demand meals from celebrity chefs

MATT TAYLOR-GROSS

Partnering with CookUnity, "a chef-led meal delivery service," Airbnb guests can now order prepared meals straight to their Airbnb door, all crafted by celebrity chefs like Esther Choi, Cat Cora, Ludo Lefebvre, Jose Garces, Einat Admony, Aarthi Sampath, Dustin Taylor and John DeLucie. The food can be ordered in bundles of three to six meals, starting at $15 per meal, and ranges from Choi's Korean beef quesadilla to DeLucie's pappardelle with pork ragu.

To order, visit the "Services" section of Airbnb and look for "Prepared meals." The service is currently only available in the following states: California, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Delaware, Connecticut, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Ohio and Kentucky, plus Washington, D.C.

Waldorf Astoria will open in Utah's Deer Valley East Village

HILTON

In 2028, a ski-in, ski-out Waldorf Astoria will open in Deer Valley East Village, a ski resort 40 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). The new 132-key resort, alongside 105 branded residences, will have a ski valet, a series of bars and restaurants (including the brand's signature Peacock Alley), a 15,000-square-foot spa and, most exciting to me, a "one-of-a-kind outdoor pool and hot tub cantilevered over the ski run below," according to a statement from Hilton.

The property will join other points hotels in the complex, including a Canopy by Hilton, a Grand Hyatt and a forthcoming Four Seasons.

A popular Seattle points hotel swaps Hilton for Hyatt

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Seattle's Hotel 1000 is saying goodbye to Hilton's high-end LXR Hotels & Resorts brand in favor of Hyatt's independent Unbound Collection, as pointed out by One Mile at a Time.

Though the hotel doesn't yet appear bookable in the World of Hyatt system, the lifestyle-meets-luxe property will be joining a rather stacked series of Hyatt properties, including a Thompson and a Grand Hyatt. In contrast, the move leaves Hilton without a true luxury offering in town.

IHG will open its first Ruby hotel in Chicago

IHG

Last year, we shared the news that IHG was growing its lifestyle portfolio with the acquisition of Ruby, an urban hotel brand touted to offer a "stylish yet relaxed charm" and "lean luxury." Though the brand already had locations in major European cities, we now know that it will launch in the U.S. with the transformation of The Inn of Chicago, a 1920s-era landmark building near the Magnificent Mile.

Once open in 2027, the Ruby property will feature 412 rooms across the 22-story building, as well as a lobby with a bar and a rooftop terrace.

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa unveils new beach villas

MARRIOTT

Sure, overwater bungalows are Bora Bora's signature stay, but sometimes, it makes more sense to be based on land — especially for families. Now, The Westin Bora Bora, which underwent an extensive remodel and reopened in September 2024, is offering all-new beach villas that feature an indoor-outdoor concept. The villas offer private decks looking out at Bora Bora's famous lagoon, freestanding soaking tubs, Polynesian-inspired design and, of course, the brand's signature Westin Heavenly Bed.

Cash rates for the villas start at $1,000 per night. Award availability starts at 77,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.

A new Kimpton is welcoming guests to Arizona

JOE THOMAS

Tucked between Scottsdale's Camelback and Mummy mountains, the Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley has opened on 40 acres of land near Old Town Scottsdale. The hotel currently features 224 rooms and 36 casitas (more rooms will open later), plus six pools, an all-day restaurant from chef Wes Avila, a bar and a spa.

Rooms can be found for as low as $194 or 32,000 IHG One Rewards points per night.

Six Senses London will finally open in March

The long-awaited Six Senses London will open for stays in March following years of delays. (It was originally on our most anticipated hotel openings list back in 2024.)

The swanky wellness-forward hotel will have 109 rooms in the Bayswater neighborhood of West London, right near Kensington Palace and Notting Hill. We'll try to be there for a review soon after opening, but until then, you can book opening member rates from $841 per night.

In other news ...

Reviews to review