Looking for a Caribbean-style, all-inclusive resort where you can lounge by the pool and enjoy unlimited food and drinks without leaving the U.S.? Do we have exciting news for you.

It's now easier than ever to book an all-inclusive, warm-weather vacay — on points, of course — thanks to the opening of Voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, about 45 minutes north of West Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). It's IHG's first all-inclusive in the U.S., and the only family-friendly, all-inclusive property in Florida.

VOCO SANDPIPER/IHG

The property features 335 rooms and two-bedroom suites that are a great fit for families. The best part? All of the modern, white-washed accommodations have either a private balcony or patio. Standard rooms are a spacious 495 square feet, and they include king beds and two single sofa beds.

In terms of restaurants, the property's four on-site dining options are overseen by executive chef Mark Jones who brings his Michelin-starred restaurant experience to the Riverside Market, an international buffet and two outdoor casual dining spots, Lucie's and Solara. There are also three bars and a coffee cafe walk-up window, so there's no risk of going thirsty during a stay.

VOCO SANDPIPER/IHG

The resort offers complimentary fitness classes through RPS Sports Academy, kayak and paddleboard rentals via Salty's Watersports, and three pools to dive into: a large main pool, a kids option and an adults-only infinity pool with views over the St. Lucie River.

Note that the resort is on the river, which is great for boating and water activities, but not for swimming. Jensen Beach, however, is just a seven minute drive from the resort.

VOCO SANDPIPER/IHG

Plus there's an on-site marina, tennis courts, pickleball and evening entertainment. There's also an array of all day programming including waterfront yoga, mixology classes and dance lessons. And kids have specialized programming created just for them, including arts, crafts and scavenger hunts.

VOCO SANDPIPER/IHG

How to book Voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort

Voco Sandpiper is currently offering "Book Early and Save" deal where travelers can save up to 35% on reservations of three nights or more booked by Jan. 31, 2026 for travel between Jan. 30 and June 30.

Even without the discount applied, I was able to find rooms for either two adults or two adults and two children this winter starting at $257 per night, or 84,000 IHG One Reward points.

