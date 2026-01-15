Hilton just launched a new brand focused on apartment-style stays

Hilton is embracing homey vibes in 2026 by introducing a new category of apartment-style accommodations in cities across the country, offering a new way to earn and redeem Hilton Honors points.

Apartment Collection by Hilton will build on Hilton's current collection of about 10,000 apartment-style units, adding as many as 3,000 new apartments thanks to the company's partnership with Placemakr, an apartment hotel rental company. Hilton told TPG that the collection will be available to book in the first half of this year.

Options will range from studios to four-bedroom apartments complete with furnishings and perks like kitchens, separate living areas and laundry, along with 24-hour on-site support.

"Apartment Collection by Hilton represents the next chapter in Hilton's growth story and the ways we are evolving to meet growing guest demand for this dynamic segment of hospitality," Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, said in a statement. "With this new brand, we are continuing to pioneer the future of the hospitality industry, giving guests even more ways to choose Hilton for every stay, backed by our service and reliability."

The new collection seeks to combine the best of hotels and apartment stays, offering more space than a typical hotel room, as well as amenities such as fitness centers, rooftop pools, terraces, communal gathering spaces and even on-site dining and retail options.

While Hilton told TPG that the current plan is to launch the new Apartment Collection in the U.S., the hotel brand does operate hotel residences across the globe. For its part, Placemakr offers stays in a dozen locations across the U.S., including New York City, Atlanta, Nashville and Washington, D.C.

Bao Vuong, the co-founder and president of Placemakr, said in a statement that the company has "pioneered the furnished apartments asset class property by property, stay by stay, and to continue that work alongside the world's most valuable hotel brand is so exciting."

The Apartment Collection by Hilton will participate in the company's Hilton Honors loyalty program, offering members the chance to earn and redeem points for stays as well as take advantage of member discounts and benefits. Details about earnings and elite benefits are not yet available.

The decision to introduce a new apartment collection comes on the heels of the debut of the Hilton Honors Adventures category, which features outdoor-focused travel experiences and stays like luxury cruises and glamping.

Hilton isn't alone in expanding its apartment-style offerings. Last year, Marriott opened its first domestic Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Resort in Florida.

