Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

Hilton announces the locations of premium club lounges accessible to Diamond Reserve members

Jan. 12, 2026
2 min read
CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY
Hilton announces the locations of premium club lounges accessible to Diamond Reserve members
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

In late 2025, Hilton Honors announced the addition of the new Diamond Reserve elite status tier, to debut at the start of 2026. To qualify for Hilton Diamond Reserve status, you must spend $18,000 and stay 80 nights or complete 40 stays per calendar year.

One of the standout perks of Hilton Diamond Reserve status is access to premium clubs at select properties for yourself and a registered guest. And, as first covered by Loyalty Lobby, Hilton Honors now has a website dedicated to listing the eligible premium clubs. The list currently includes the following 11 properties:

Some of these premium clubs — such as the Sakura Club at the Conrad Washington, D.C. — have not been previously available to Hilton Diamond members. Instead, the primary way to gain access has been to book an eligible club room or suite. Now, though, Diamond Reserve members and up to one registered guest can enjoy access to these premium clubs during eligible stays.

These premium clubs usually offer amenities, such as made-to-order meals and personalized concierge services, above what you'll normally find at standard Hilton lounges that Diamond members can access.

It's unlikely Hilton Honors will leave the premium clubs count at 11 for long. Some properties will surely open new premium club lounges, while others may convert existing lounges into premium clubs. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially at luxury properties with small or consistently overcrowded lounges.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

Related reading:

Featured image by CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.