In late 2025, Hilton Honors announced the addition of the new Diamond Reserve elite status tier, to debut at the start of 2026. To qualify for Hilton Diamond Reserve status, you must spend $18,000 and stay 80 nights or complete 40 stays per calendar year.

One of the standout perks of Hilton Diamond Reserve status is access to premium clubs at select properties for yourself and a registered guest. And, as first covered by Loyalty Lobby, Hilton Honors now has a website dedicated to listing the eligible premium clubs. The list currently includes the following 11 properties:

Some of these premium clubs — such as the Sakura Club at the Conrad Washington, D.C. — have not been previously available to Hilton Diamond members. Instead, the primary way to gain access has been to book an eligible club room or suite. Now, though, Diamond Reserve members and up to one registered guest can enjoy access to these premium clubs during eligible stays.

These premium clubs usually offer amenities, such as made-to-order meals and personalized concierge services, above what you'll normally find at standard Hilton lounges that Diamond members can access.

It's unlikely Hilton Honors will leave the premium clubs count at 11 for long. Some properties will surely open new premium club lounges, while others may convert existing lounges into premium clubs. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially at luxury properties with small or consistently overcrowded lounges.

