Hilton confirms new Diamond Reserve tier and Confirmable Upgrade Rewards for 2026

Earlier this month, TPG reported that Hilton could be adding a new top member tier to its loyalty program — as well as reducing requirements for existing tiers. As of today, we can officially confirm that these changes are indeed taking place in the new year.

Here is what Hilton has confirmed about its newest and most elite member tier, Diamond Reserve, and what to know about the faster path to achieving Gold and Diamond status in 2026.

View from the Conrad Bora Bora. CAMERON SPEARANCE/THE POINTS GUY

Introducing Hilton's new premium tier, Diamond Reserve

Designed for Hilton's most dedicated members, guests can reach the new Diamond Reserve member tier through significant spend and stay requirements. You'll need to complete 40 stays or stay 80 nights and spend $18,000 in USD annual Eligible Spend to qualify. Members can start working toward this new status beginning January 1, 2026. Note that this tier cannot be reached via holding a cobranded credit card.

"Loyalty is not something we take lightly. We've spent years listening to our members. Diamond Reserve was created to recognize and reward those who entrust their travel to Hilton," said Mark Weinstein, Hilton's chief marketing officer and head of luxury brands, in a statement. "We know that enhancing the stay experience is the foundational building block to driving loyalty, which is why we have thoughtfully designed a suite of ultra-premium benefits intended to make staying with Hilton even better."

Among those covetable benefits that come with the hard-earned Diamond Reserve status is the Confirmable Upgrade Reward (CUR), which "allows eligible members to lock in premium room upgrades, including up to a one-bedroom suite for stays of up to seven nights, at the time of booking," according to the company's statement. Confirmable Upgrade Rewards can be used for stays booked through the Hilton app or via the company's website. Members will receive their first Confirmable Upgrade Reward as soon as they achieve Diamond Reserve status, with the option to earn a second reward at the 120-night milestone (or, instead of a second CUR, they could earn 30,000 bonus Hilton Honors points). These CURs can be used for both eligible cash and reward stays at select Hilton properties that offer complimentary pre-arrival upgrades (which includes properties within luxury brands like Waldorf Astoria, Conrad and LXR).

HILTON

Other Diamond Reserve benefits include the following:

Guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout on every eligible stay

Access to an exclusive customer service support team, available 24/7

Complimentary access to Hilton's exclusive executive lounges and premium clubs

Highest priority for space-available upgrades, confirmed as early as three days before check-in

120% Hilton Honors points bonus on every stay

An easier path to attaining Gold and Diamond tiers in 2026

In addition to adding a new elite tier, Hilton is also going to make it easier to achieve both Gold and Diamond status starting January 1, 2026.

"Members have told us they are looking for more personal recognition and meaningful rewards throughout their unique travel journey," said Chris Nassetta, Hilton's president and chief executive officer, in a company statement. "That's why we are proud to usher in the next chapter for Hilton Honors by delivering on what our members told us matter most: making loyalty both more accessible and more rewarding, in more places around the world."

These changes will be as follows:

Gold tier now requires 15 stays, 25 nights or $6,000 in spend (previously Gold was 20 stays, 40 nights or 75,000 base points).

Members with Gold status will continue to enjoy the same benefits (early confirmation of space-available room upgrades, a daily Food & Beverage credit or continental breakfast and 80% more Hilton Honors points).

Diamond tier now requires 25 stays, 50 nights or $11,500 in spend (previously Diamond was 30 stays, 60 nights or 120,000 base points).

Members with Diamond status will continue to enjoy the same benefits (early confirmation of space-available room upgrades, a daily Food & Beverage credit or continental breakfast, executive lounge access, 48-hour room guarantee and 100% more Hilton Honors points).

Silver tier requirements will remain primarily the same at four stays, 10 nights or $2,500 in spend (previously noted as 25,000 base points).

Bottom line

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

While there are certainly some big changes ahead for the Hilton Honors ecosystem, with a sparkly new elite status and two major tiers becoming more accessible in 2026, members can still count on the same benefits they know and love, like a calendar with no blackout dates, no resort fees charged on reward stays booked using all points and, of course, the Fifth Night Free perk.

The new Diamond Reserve tier — Hilton's answer to ensuring its most loyal members, many of whom are road warriors, feel appreciated and rewarded — will surely only be attainable by a select few, but it seems the company is setting those members up to feel as valued as possible, with access to a specially trained customer care team, complimentary lounge access and an exciting new premium upgrade benefit.

