This just in: Hilton is getting adventurous. Today, the company announced that it's introducing new experiences travelers can book with their Hilton Honors points, including luxury cruises and glamping experiences, among other options.

The brand-new Hilton Honors Adventures category, an expansion of the existing loyalty program, will offer members the chance to take advantage of nonhotel outdoor-focused travel experiences, including the company's glamping partnership with AutoCamp, Hilton shared with TPG.

And now, Hilton has added a new partnership with luxury cruise line Explora Journeys to offer high-end sailings across the globe.

Explora Journeys sailing. GENE SLOAN/THE POINTS GUY

"Explora Journeys defines the pinnacle of luxury ocean travel and unparalleled experiences," Chris Silcock, president of global brands and commercial services at Hilton, said in a statement shared with TPG. "This exciting new partnership creates the perfect moment to launch Hilton Honors Adventures, introducing new ways for our members to experience iconic destinations and hidden gems around the world."

Travelers will have to wait until summer 2026 to start earning and redeeming their Hilton Honors points on Explora trips, but Hilton is currently offering a perk-heavy preview of the partnership. Members who book a trip by June 7, 2026, will receive 100,000 Hilton Honors bonus points per Explora suite booked, an in-suite welcome gift and either up to a $400 journey experience credit on a selection of 16 different Explora itineraries or a $200 credit on all other Explora voyages. Credits can be used for onboard add-ons like wine tastings, spa treatments and suite upgrades.

Explora I during a visit to Amorgos, Greece. GENE SLOAN/THE POINTS GUY

With the preview offer, travelers can sail round-trip to destinations like Puerto Rico, Aruba, Bonaire, as well as across Greece and Turkey, throughout northern Europe and the Baltics, and beyond.

It wasn't immediately clear what points redemption rates would be when the full partnership launches next summer.

For its part, Explora has its own loyalty program, the Explora Club, that offers members a variety of tier-based perks like exclusive onboard cocktail events and savings on future bookings. The company also status matches loyalty programs from other luxury cruise lines along with its sister brand MSC Voyagers Club.

Explora currently operates two ships, Explora I and Explora II, with plans to add a third ship in summer 2026, a fourth in summer 2027 and a fifth in December 2027. The company offers small-ship experiences (each of its current ships features just 461 oceanfront suites) with curated elevated dining and onboard shopping from luxury brands like Rolex, Cartier and Panerai.

Hilton is not alone in offering the chance to earn and redeem points on cruises and other nonhotel experiences. Marriott Bonvoy similarly allows members to redeem points on Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruises and also debuted an outdoor-focused booking platform and collection earlier this year.

