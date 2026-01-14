To all Hyatt loyalists who love to ski: This one is for you. It's not too late to get a solid points deal on a ski trip to Japan this year if you have World of Hyatt points to redeem.

As our friends at Upgraded Points just discovered, there's great availability at the ski-in, ski-out Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island.

Great availability for late ski season in 2026

As a Category 8 resort in the World of Hyatt system, the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono costs between 35,000 and 45,000 points a night, with standard nights coming in at 40,000 points per night.

Ski season in Hokkaido typically runs from December through early April, though snow conditions can extend the season into May or shorten it. Hanazono Niseko resort is scheduled to stay operational through April 12, as of now.

In March, there's plenty of peak availability, as seen below, for 45,000 points a night on dates that are likely to have that iconic fresh Niseko powder on the slopes.

Though we can't tell you for certain how the slopes will look in April, we can say that there are a handful of standard award nights, priced at 40,000 World of Hyatt points per night, that might make it worth a visit (or a gamble, however you look at it).

What to expect at the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono

At the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, there's plenty for guests to enjoy and experience both on and off the slopes

If you do make it during winter's snowy season, the resort offers ski-in, ski-out facilities ideal for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels, plus other snow-based activities like snowshoeing, snowmobiling, snow tubing, winter horseback riding and snow rafting.

The hotel offers an array of dining experiences, including Sichuan flavors at China Kitchen; seafood and local grilled produce, plus Japanese beer, sake and whiskey at Robata; Italian fare at Olivio; upscale Hokkaido-inspired food at Moliere Montagne from renowned chef Hiroshi Nakamichi; world-class sushi from acclaimed chef Koji Mitsukawa at Sushi Mitsukawa; and an assortment of bars, lounges and coffee spots. There's even a karaoke room.

Through March 31, guests can also enjoy the "Krug Igloo Prive" by Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, an intimate igloo experience with exclusive Krug Champagne; Japanese, French or Chinese meals; and winter moments like outdoor fireplaces and canapes under the stars.

As for the rooms at this Japanese Park Hyatt, expect floor-to-ceiling windows, soaking tubs, cozy interiors and a homey feeling perfect for a last-minute winter trip.

Bottom line

The dates for this availability might not fall during peak ski season, but that might just mean the resort is a little quieter for a late trip to the Japanese slopes. If you're a Hyatt loyalist looking for one more taste of winter sports, this might be a great way to use some World of Hyatt points.

