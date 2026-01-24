Wellness-focused hotel brand Six Senses is making its way to southern Utah. The brand, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, operates luxury hotels in bucket-list destinations like the Maldives and Seychelles. And soon, Americans will be able to experience this level of luxury in the desert at Six Senses Camp Korongo — just a stone's throw from some of the country's most beautiful national parks.

SIX SENSES/IHG

When it opens in 2029, Six Senses Camp Korongo will offer 41 tented pavilions and 12 residences scattered across roughly 480 acres of desert landscape known for its red-rock formations. Six Senses undoubtedly selected this location for its tranquility and access to nature and recreational opportunities, and as with its other properties, the hotel will likely incorporate sustainable design practices to highlight the surrounding landscape and to create an atmosphere where guests can relax and unplug.

A Six Senses Spa, offering a range of treatments and programs, is also planned as part of the resort. The company says these offerings will be customizable, allowing guests to choose how deeply they want to dive into wellness experiences during their stay.

The property's location in Kanab, Utah, will put guests in an ideal spot for national park exploration, too. Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park sit just about 1 1/2 hours away. Meanwhile, guests can drive to Grand Canyon National Park and Arches National Park in about three hours. For those who want to stay put, the hotel itself will offer access to hiking trails and provide stargazing opportunities beneath some of the darkest skies in the region.

SIX SENSES/IHG

Six Senses Camp Korongo will become Six Senses' third outpost in the U.S. Two additional resorts — one in Colorado and one in Pennsylvania — are currently under development and set to open in 2028. This Utah project represents a continued expansion of Six Senses' North American portfolio and demonstrates a growing interest in nature-based, wellness-oriented travel.

Cash rates and potential IHG points rates are not yet available for this forthcoming property.

