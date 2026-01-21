At a press roundtable with Chris Nassetta, Hilton's president and CEO, TPG had the chance to ask a burning question: Which new hotel opening are you most excited for in 2026?

"Oh my God," Nassetta quipped, "we're going to open over a thousand hotels this year. But I would say the Waldorf Astoria in London."

Good answer. The Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch has been on this hotel reporter's must-visit-as-soon-as-it-opens list since the project was initially announced all the way back in 2017. The project stalled for a bit, but ramped back up in 2022 when it was announced that British real estate firm Reuben Brothers (owner of hotels like The Surrey in New York and W South Beach in Miami) had acquired the space.

But the hallowed halls of this property are more storied than most hotels in London — in fact, Admiralty Arch happens to be one of the Big Smoke's most notable landmarks, according to Hilton. Originally commissioned by King Edward VII as a tribute to Queen Victoria, the iconic structure was built between 1910 and 1912 and sits between The Mall (the ceremonial road that leads to Buckingham Palace that you've definitely seen on TV) and Trafalgar Square.

"It's actually a building almost every one of you [who have] been in London [has] driven under because it has two huge arches and the road goes under it," Nassetta explained, adding that Winston Churchill has even called the building home at times (in fact, at times during both World Wars). Ian Fleming, the author behind James Bond, also lived in the space.

Once open later this year, the hotel will feature 100 rooms and 14 residences, Nassetta said, and offer a "boutique luxury" vibe. The star accommodation in the new Waldorf will be a two-bedroom suite in the fourth-floor bridge offering unparalleled views of Buckingham Palace.

Late last year, Hilton announced that two famous chefs were also getting involved with the project: Chef Clare Smyth will open a seafood-forward restaurant called Coreus, while Cafe Boulud, an all-day French restaurant, will mark acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud's return to London.

A rooftop bar and restaurant with Buckingham Palace views will also be a highlight of the hotel, Nassetta said, noting that it can be enclosed since "the weather is not always perfect in London."

Beyond London, Hilton's leader added that the Waldorf Astoria brand would also open in Tokyo, "hopefully by the end of the year," as well as in Sydney's picturesque harbor.

Exact opening dates for all three hotels have not yet been announced.

