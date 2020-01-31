Rome to build a barrier around the iconic Trevi Fountain
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Mamma mia.
Rome’s city council just approved a resolution to set up barriers surrounding the iconic Trevi Fountain. Officials are hoping that it will curtail some risky and dangerous behavior from tourists. Think: Recreating the famous scene from “La Dolce Vita,” among other troubling actions. Police have been doing their best to ban people from sitting on the famous monument for about a year, but this more permanent motion will take it a step further.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
As The Telegraph notes, the motion was passed almost unanimously. It calls for “respect for the symbolic parts of Roma Capitale,” as well as new provisions that restrict unauthorized street sellers around major tourist attractions, such as the Colosseum.
But not all locals are thrilled by the decision. As Matador Network reports, Italian architect and historian Paolo Portoghesi is one of the many that are opposed to it. He said, “Installing a barrier seems like a frightening offense to the beauty of a masterpiece that gives itself generously to those who observe it.”
This is just the latest in Italy’s crackdown on tourists behaving badly. Back in 2017, the city banned “frolicking” in the famed fountain. Just this past summer, the city also passed some ordinances limiting pub crawls and even wheeling chunky suitcases down staircases. As of 2018, Rome banned drinking on public streets after 10 p.m., as well as prohibited bars from serving alcohol from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Venice also began to crack down on tourists drinking in public back in 2018.
That said, Italy is at the top of so many traveler’s must-see lists, and it’s no wonder why. The food, people and culture are truly top-notch. Check out our guide on how to get there using points and miles, and put all the money you’re saving toward some of the best pizza, pasta and gelato you’ll ever have.
Just please, be a good tourist, would you?
Featured image courtesy of hocus-focus/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.