Qatar is suspending all commercial flights due to coronavirus fears
There’s no denying that the novel coronavirus is an increasingly dangerous threat to citizens, communities and industries around the world.
While European airlines are slashing flight schedules amid new travel restrictions, the country of Qatar just announced it would also stop all commercial flights into Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) starting Wednesday, March 18, for 14 days. Cargo and transit flights are exempt, and the country will reevaluate the protocol after the period ends, The Peninsula reported.
As state-funded airline Qatar Airways only flies internationally, this essentially halts all commercial flights in and out of the country.
In a statement to TPG, Qatar Airways said the following: “”Alongside all airlines, Qatar Airways is taking significant steps to combat the COVID-19 virus and ensure the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and employees. Like everyone, we have watched the developments over the five weeks since this interview and the increasing scientific knowledge around COVID-19. We have also supported our friends in China with the delivery of hundreds of tonnes of medical equipment to assist their fight against the virus.”
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker is no stranger to controversial comments, and recently questioned the science around the novel coronavirus. In a Bloomberg interview from February, Al Baker shared the following thoughts on the issue: “During the incubation period, OK, they say that this virus still can be transmitted. There is no scientific evidence for that. So it is just, you know, a fear factor. You know, you don’t block aviation, you know, just because there is something in the air but it’s really not a scientific fact. I don’t know about it.”
Qatar Airways has boasted some of the world’s best business-class seats and service for the last decade. However, the airline raised the bar with the unveiling of its revolutionary Qsuite in March 2017. These were the first suite-style business-class seats, complete with closing doors and layouts that could be configured into four-person family or work areas and even double beds.
We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
