Today is International Women’s Day, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate women and girls than by partnering with Prizeo to give away 1 million United MileagePlus miles. And if you take home the grand prize, The Points Guy himself will sit down with you for a virtual (or in-person, when it’s safe) consultation and help you plan a dream trip for you and a guest.
Starting today through May 9 (Mother’s Day), you have the chance to win this massive grand prize by donating to the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa (GFPA), an organization founded by Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Leymah Gbowee. The foundation is dedicated to ensuring that younger generations of Liberians are peaceful, reconciled and empowered.
The Points Guy has worked closely with Gbowee since 2014 as part of PeaceJam, an international peace education program. We are excited to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Gbowee’s Nobel Peace Prize by helping further her mission of providing outstanding education and leadership opportunities to women and girls.
With a minimum donation of $10 to TPG’s Prizeo campaign, you’ll be entered to win the grand prize of 1 million United MileagePlus miles. The more you donate, the more chances you have of winning the grand prize — and you’ll also take home some exclusive TPG merchandise, just for contributing.
TPG values United miles at 1.3 cents per point, making the grand prize worth a whopping $13,000.
Prizeo also accepts donations through PayPal, so cardholders of The Platinum Card® from American Express have the unique opportunity to use their monthly up to $30 PayPal credit (available until June 30, 2021) to support a worthy cause. If not, consider using another card that’s great for charitable donations.
There are so many ways you can redeem 1 million United miles, including on partner airlines. Here are just a few examples:
- Take advantage of the United Excursionist Perk to add another segment to a round-trip award ticket.
- Fly nonstop from Washington-Dulles (IAD) to Accra, Ghana (ACC) beginning May 14 — or consider other West African countries.
- Experience United transcon Polaris from San Francisco to Newark.
- Fly Lufthansa First Class on the A380 or upgrade your Turkish Airlines flight.
Stay tuned for more exciting details — such as flash sweeps throughout the campaign.
Your donation to the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa will help to empower, educate and improve the lives of Liberia’s future leaders, and it all starts with a $10 minimum donation.
Bottom line
We are proud of our work with Prizeo in the past and look forward to another successful campaign with the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa. TPG readers have donated over a million dollars to previous campaigns that supported Make-A-Wish and Rainbow Railroad — and we’re thrilled to launch another exciting one today.
Donate now for a chance to win a million United miles, all while supporting a great cause.
