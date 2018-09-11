This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
Update 10/10/18: Campanile at LAX has temporarily suspended its Priority Pass participation, so a credit is not currently available there.
In addition to well over 1,000 traditional airport lounges around the world, Priority Pass now partners with restaurants to offer members free food and drinks at a handful of terminals around the US, plus a few international locations as well.
This week, Priority Pass is adding three more locations, including two at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and one more in Los Angeles (LAX).
Members and each of their guests get $28 to spend on food and drinks at each restaurant. You’ll need to hand over your Priority Pass card before you order, and gratuity is not included, nor is any amount spent beyond the sum total of $28 per person. Always be sure to tip on the full amount, before any Priority Pass discounts.
These restaurants should be added to the program sometime this week:
Houston: Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar (Terminal A)
This sizable Mexican spot is located near Gate A17 at IAH, not far from American, Delta and a handful of international airline departures. Breakfast entrees are priced under $10, while lunch and dinner shouldn’t cost more than $20, leaving a bit left over to offset the cost of a margarita or beer. There’s also a robust tequila menu, should you be more interested in a drink.
Houston: Landry’s Seafood (Terminal C)
Located smack dab in United country, near C42 at Houston’s Terminal C, Landry’s Seafood focuses on heavier dishes, including steaks, seafood and pasta. Soups and salads are available for about $10, while you’ll spend up to $16 for a sandwich or between $20 and $30 for a fresh fish entree. Beer, wine and cocktails are available as well, so you should have no problem eating up your $28 credit here.
Los Angeles: Campanile (Terminal 4)
Located near the American Airlines gates at LAX’s Terminal 4, and a short walk from the Tom Bradley International Terminal, Campanile offers a mix of breakfast and lunch/dinner items. Breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, granola and other items are all priced under $15, so you should be able to cover your entire meal with the $28 credit. Sandwiches, meanwhile, are priced under $17, while entrees can cost up to $35 — you might want to consider sharing some appetizers and an entree if you’re visiting with a guest.
With these three additions, there are now more than 20 restaurants participating around the US, including the following locations:
- Boston (BOS): Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar and Grill
- Boston (BOS): Stephanie’s
- Cleveland (CLE): Bar Symon
- Denver (DEN): Timberline Steaks & Grill
- Greenville–Spartanburg (GSP): RJ Rockers Flight Room
- Houston (IAH): Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
- Houston (IAH): Landry’s Seafood
- Indianapolis (IND): The Fan Zone
- Lexington (LEX): Kentucky Ale Taproom
- Los Angeles (LAX): Barney’s Beanery
- Los Angeles (LAX): Campanile
- Miami (MIA): Air Margaritaville
- Miami (MIA): Corona Beach House
- Miami (MIA): Viena
- New York Kennedy (JFK): Bobby Van’s Steakhouse
- Portland (PDX): Capers Cafe Le Bar
- Portland (PDX): Capers Market
- Portland (PDX): House Spirits Distillery
- St. Louis (STL): The Pasta House (both in Terminal 1 and 2)
- San Francisco (SFO): San Francisco Giants Clubhouse
- San Francisco (SFO): Yankee Pier
- Syracuse (SYR): Johnny Rockets
- Washington DC National (DCA): Bracket Room
- Washington DC National (DCA): American Tap Room
Be sure to register for your Priority Pass card well before you plan to travel — many premium credit cardholders are eligible for free access, including those with the following products:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (two free guests)
- Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card (unlimited free guests)
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (two free guests)
- Platinum Card® from American Express (two free guests)
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (10 free visits per year)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (10 free visits per year)
- U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card (4 free visits for the cardholder and 4 free visits for guests)
Houston and LAX are two especially popular airports, so there are sure to be many members able to take advantage of this recent Priority Pass perk, either at these three additions or any of a handful of other restaurants around the US. If you do use your card for free food and drinks at the restaurants above, don’t forget to tip your server!
