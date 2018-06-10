This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Priority Pass has grown to include more than 1,200 lounges worldwide — but not all are airline lounges as you might expect. Recently, Priority Pass has been adding a number of restaurant lounges, including a new one in Los Angeles (LAX).
This week, Barney’s Beanery near LAX Terminal 2’s Gate 22 was added to the Priority Pass network. From 10:30am to midnight daily, Priority Pass members can use their membership to get up to $28 per person in free food and drink. Lounge rules state “only 1 card per visit per Cardholder will be accepted at point of registration,” so if you have unlimited visits, you unfortunately can’t keep swiping for more food and drink.
Your Priority Pass card must be presented prior to ordering. But if you forget your physical Priority Pass card at home no worries. Barney’s Beanery accepts the digital Priority Pass card. Here’s how to activate the digital card in your Priority Pass app. Priority Pass credit can’t be used to leave gratuity, so make sure to bring cash to tip Barney’s workers.
LAX’s Terminal 2 is home to Delta as well as its partners Aeromexico and Virgin Atlantic. Terminal 3 is connected airside, so WestJet and Delta passengers departing out of T3 can easily make it over to Barney’s.
Terminal 2 is also home to the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse — another Priority Pass lounge added in November 2017. However, Priority Pass members are now only admitted to the Clubhouse between 5am and 10:45am. Members were previously able to enter through 12:30pm, but it seems the addition of Barney’s has led to reduced entrance hours.
Cards to use: Priority Pass membership is a benefit of the following cards:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (unlimited free guests through August 26)
- Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card (unlimited free guests)
- Citi Prestige (two free guests or immediate family)
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (two free guests)
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (two free guests)
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (10 free visits per year)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (10 free visits per year)
- U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card (4 free visits for the cardholder and 4 free visits for guests)
Remember that if you’re visiting after August 26, the Chase Sapphire Reserve will only grant you two free guests. At Barney’s, that’s still $84 in free food and drink, so not a bad deal.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
