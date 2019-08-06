This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg.
Frequent travelers tend to spend a lot of time chasing complimentary upgrades, so it’s hard to imagine why someone would want to turn one down — or even opt out of the upgrade process entirely. However, many Delta elites who’ve been auto-upgraded to middle seats in the carrier’s Comfort+ cabin find themselves in exactly this predicament. TPG reader Zach wants to know if there’s a mechanism to avoid this …
Is it possible to opt out of Delta Comfort+ upgrades to make sure I don’t end up in a middle seat?TPG READER ZACH
In order to fully understand this question, it’s important to talk about one of the key ways in which Delta’s business model is different than that of United or American Airlines. Delta has made a point of branding all of its cabins, from Comfort+ to Delta One. As a result, Delta Medallion members who book standard economy can’t just pick Comfort+ seats; they must be upgraded to them. Most elite members with United and American, on the other hand, can simply select seats in similar, extra-legroom sections — termed Main Cabin Extra on American and Economy Plus on United.
When Delta first rolled out this upgrade program, it created some unfortunate situations. Some people who’d selected exit-row seats for the extra room found themselves “upgraded” to a middle seat in Comfort+, while others wound up in a bulkhead on a regional jet with a large backpack or briefcase — hardly a better spot. Delta listened to this feedback from its elite members, and in 2017 added the ability to restrict automatic Comfort+ upgrades to just window and/or aisle seats.
Delta recently took this one step further and started testing a process that allows elites to reverse a Comfort+ upgrade once the seat has been selected. This feature hasn’t yet been rolled out system-wide, but once Delta is done perfecting it, elite members should get complimentary upgrades only when they want them. Because Delta is the only US airline to auto-upgrade its elite members to different seats in the economy cabin, it’s also the only carrier to have this unique problem.
Bottom Line
If Zach is worried about getting stuck in a middle seat due to an “upgrade,” he can opt out of automatic upgrades to Comfort+ when they’d land him in a middle seat — which can be done in the settings on his Delta account. In the near future, he might even be able to reverse an upgrade if the aisle/window seats he gets is not to his liking. One thing’s for sure, however: There’s no need to opt out of all Comfort+ upgrades if he’s fearful of being sandwiched between other passengers.
Thanks for the question, Zach, and if you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us at @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
Featured image by Darren Murph / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.