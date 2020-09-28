New United Hawaii routes now bookable with miles
Earlier this month, we reported that United Airlines was adding several new routes to its network, including two nonstop flights to Hawaii, specifically into Kona (KOA) on the Big Island and Kahului (OGG) on Maui.
Now, as first reported by Dan’s Deals, the Hawaii routes, which will take off beginning in June 2021, are now bookable with miles. United’s new routes include nonstop service between Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Kona (KOA) and Newark (EWR) and Kahului (OGG).
Here’s what you need to know about booking these awards using points and miles.
In This Post
United MileagePlus
United uses dynamic award pricing, so the price of an award can vary day to day. As of today, we are seeing pretty decent pricing on these new routes. Economy awards start at 22,500 United miles one-way in economy or 50,000 miles one-way in business class from Newark to Maui.
The Chicago to Kona route also has pretty good award pricing and availability, with economy awards starting at 22,500 miles, though there appears to be no saver award space in business class. Those lie-flat seats seem to start at 95,000 miles each way.
If you’re low on miles, United is an instant 1:1 transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards. If you’re starting from scratch and working toward the future, you’ll want to consider signing up for a United credit card. You’ll have your choice between entry-level and premium cards and personal and business options:
- United Club Infinite Card: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.
- United Explorer Card: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. The first year’s annual fee is waived, and it’s $95 per year after that.
- United Business Card: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Book for less via Singapore KrisFlyer
United miles aren’t the only method to booking awards on United-operated flights. You can also book United awards via Star Alliance partners.
For example, using Singapore KrisFlyer miles, economy awards on these flights are available starting at 17,500 KrisFlyer miles each way. Business class is available from 34,500 Singapore KrisFlyer miles each way (note that I’m only seeing business award space between Newark and Maui).
Singapore partners with American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One Rewards, Citi ThankYou and Chase Ultimate Rewards. All of these programs transfer miles to Singapore Krisflyer at a 1:1 ratio, except for Capital One which transfers at a 2:1 transfer ratio.
Your best bet is to transfer from programs that offer a 1:1 transfer ratio like Chase Ultimate Rewards. You need a premium Ultimate Rewards card — like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve — to transfer points to travel partners.
However, know that point transfers to Singapore Airlines take at least a day or so to process, so you’ll want to call and ask if Singapore Airlines can hold your award ticket before you initiate a transfer.
Some of our favorite Chase Ultimate Rewards credit cards include:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. The card also lets you earn 2x Ultimate Rewards points on travel and dining purchases.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. The card also lets you earn 3x Ultimate Rewards points on travel (excluding the $300 travel credit) and dining purchases and includes various travel benefits like a $300 travel credit and a Priority Pass Select membership.
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. The card also lets you earn 3x Ultimate Rewards points on select business purchases (up to $150,000 in purchases per account anniversary year).
Aeroplan
Additionally, you can see this United award space via Aeroplan, with awards starting at 22,500 miles each way in economy. If you’re looking for premium award space, those flights start at just 40,000 Aeroplan miles each way to Maui. That is a tremendous deal and a better value than using United miles at that rate.
If you need Aeroplan miles, American Express cardholders can transfer their Membership Rewards points at a 1:1 ratio. Additionally, transfers from Amex Membership Rewards to Aeroplan are usually instant, so this can be a great way to book the awards in a hurry.
In need of more Membership Rewards points? Here’s a look at the best U.S. American Express cards for earning these points:
- American Express® Green Card: 30,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Earn 3x points on dining, travel and transit, 1x points on all other purchases, ($150 annual fee; see rates and fees).
- American Express® Gold Card: 35,000 points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new card within the first three months of account opening. Earn 4x points on dining; 4x points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per calendar year; then 1x points); 3x points on airfare purchased directly from airlines; 1x points on all other purchases, ($250 annual fee; see rates and fees).
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000 points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months of account opening. Earn 5x points on airfare purchased directly from airlines or Amex Travel, 5x hotels booked through Amex Travel, and Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts; 1x on all other purchases, ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees).
Americans with a Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card can also transfer miles to Aeroplan. These transfers also process instantly, but at a 2:1.5 ratio. This means that 1,000 Capital One miles equal 750 Aeroplan miles. Here’s a look at the card’s current offer:
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months from account opening. Or still, earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Earn 2x miles per dollar on purchases and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit (up to $100) every four years. $95 annual fee.
Bottom line
While Hawaii hasn’t reopened to tourism quite yet, it is set to reopen with a testing option to avoid quarantine on Oct. 15. While much can happen before June 2021 arrives, our fingers crossed that it will be possible to soak in the sun on Hawaii next summer. And if you are able to scoop up saver awards in United business class, there’s really no better deal to arrive there rested and ready to explore — or simply relax.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
