Start here: TPG details Air Canada’s sweeping Aeroplan changes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
Tuesday morning, Air Canada unveiled significant changes to its Aeroplan program — some redemptions will require more points, but the airline has largely added value to the program, at a time when many others are taking it away.
The new Aeroplan will appeal to a broad range of travelers, too — you can easily take advantage of redemptions and new perks, like Family Sharing and earning Everyday Status without being a frequent Air Canada flyer.
That’s because Aeroplan partners with a handful of transferrable-points programs, so there’s a good chance you already have a way to easily earn Aeroplan points. Points from Amex’s Membership Rewards program transfer instantly at a 1:1 ratio, for example, and you can also boost your balance via Marriott Bonvoy and Capital One.
While we’d normally share program updates in a post or two, there’s so much to cover here that we’re breaking things up, in order to dive into certain elements with the level of detail you’ve come to expect from TPG. Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back for a closer look throughout the day and week.
11 of the most innovative and exciting changes
The new Air Canada Aeroplan is loaded with exciting new features that make it one of the best loyalty programs in the business. Read more.
19 things you need to know about redeeming
Although the airline is maintaining the “Aeroplan” brand, there’s a lot of change on the way. Read more.
How to earn Air Canada status without flying
Benefits include priority check-in, security and boarding, two Maple Leaf Lounge passes, eUpgrade credits, Star Alliance Silver benefits and more. Read more.
Why the promise to keep award charts is a big deal
Though the prices have changed, Aeroplan’s committed to keeping award charts around — and being honest and upfront about pricing. Read more.
Pros and cons of the new loyalty program
While the cost of some awards has increased, the removal of high fuel surcharges and the addition of flexible stopovers makes Aeroplan points more versatile than ever before.
How Family Sharing lets you rack up rewards faster
A brand-new addition to Air Canada’s loyalty program, Aeroplan Family Sharing allows members to more seamlessly earn and redeem points as a cohort.
Why the new stopover option adds more value to Amex cards
You can easily add in a side trip on the way to your final destination, and on the way back as well.
Why Aeroplan’s higher rates may actually be a better deal
On the surface, a price jump would spell bad news — fortunately, that’s not necessarily the case here.
Featured photo courtesy of Air Canada.
