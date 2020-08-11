News

Start here: TPG details Air Canada’s sweeping Aeroplan changes

 Zach Honig
6h ago

Tuesday morning, Air Canada unveiled significant changes to its Aeroplan program — some redemptions will require more points, but the airline has largely added value to the program, at a time when many others are taking it away.

The new Aeroplan will appeal to a broad range of travelers, too — you can easily take advantage of redemptions and new perks, like Family Sharing and earning Everyday Status without being a frequent Air Canada flyer.

That’s because Aeroplan partners with a handful of transferrable-points programs, so there’s a good chance you already have a way to easily earn Aeroplan points. Points from Amex’s Membership Rewards program transfer instantly at a 1:1 ratio, for example, and you can also boost your balance via Marriott Bonvoy and Capital One.

While we’d normally share program updates in a post or two, there’s so much to cover here that we’re breaking things up, in order to dive into certain elements with the level of detail you’ve come to expect from TPG. Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back for a closer look throughout the day and week.

11 of the most innovative and exciting changes

Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.

The new Air Canada Aeroplan is loaded with exciting new features that make it one of the best loyalty programs in the business. Read more.

19 things you need to know about redeeming

Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.

Although the airline is maintaining the “Aeroplan” brand, there’s a lot of change on the way. Read more.

How to earn Air Canada status without flying

Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.

Benefits include priority check-in, security and boarding, two Maple Leaf Lounge passes, eUpgrade credits, Star Alliance Silver benefits and more. Read more.

Why the promise to keep award charts is a big deal

AIr Canada A220 plane
Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.

Though the prices have changed, Aeroplan’s committed to keeping award charts around — and being honest and upfront about pricing. Read more.

Pros and cons of the new loyalty program

Photo by Heather Dunbar/Shutterstock.
Photo by Heather Dunbar/Shutterstock.

While the cost of some awards has increased, the removal of high fuel surcharges and the addition of flexible stopovers makes Aeroplan points more versatile than ever before.

How Family Sharing lets you rack up rewards faster

Mother holding daughter at airport. (Photo by Granger Wootz/Getty Images)
Photo by Granger Wootz/Getty Images.

A brand-new addition to Air Canada’s loyalty program, Aeroplan Family Sharing allows members to more seamlessly earn and redeem points as a cohort.

Why the new stopover option adds more value to Amex cards

Photo by Nicky Kelvin, TPG UK.
Photo by Nicky Kelvin, TPG UK.

You can easily add in a side trip on the way to your final destination, and on the way back as well.

Why Aeroplan’s higher rates may actually be a better deal

Photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
Photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.

On the surface, a price jump would spell bad news — fortunately, that’s not necessarily the case here.

Featured photo courtesy of Air Canada.

Zach Honig is Editor-at-Large at TPG, with contributions ranging from articles digging deep on loyalty programs and credit cards to delivery flight coverage to drone photography and much more.
