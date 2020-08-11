How to earn Air Canada elite status without flying
Major North American frequent flyer programs make it possible to give your elite qualification a boost without additional travel, including American AAdvantage, Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus. But earning airline status without any need to step foot on a plane? Among alliance members in North America, that’s an Air Canada exclusive.
As a new component of Air Canada’s relaunched Aeroplan program, in Jan. 2021, the carrier will be adding an option called “Everyday Status,” similar to the airline’s limited-time offering from earlier this year. After meeting the requirements, members will earn entry-level Aeroplan 25K status, including priority check-in, security and boarding, two Maple Leaf Lounge passes, eUpgrade credits, Star Alliance Silver benefits and more.
What’s changing
Currently, 25K status requires 25,000 Status Qualifying Miles or 25 Status Qualifying Segments, plus $3,000 (CAD) in Status Qualifying Dollars. With Everyday Status, members will earn 25K after accruing 100,000 Aeroplan points from any eligible transactions, including base and some bonus points earned from travel, credit card spending and other partnerships, like online shopping portals.
While we’re still waiting on complete details, Air Canada confirmed that a number of transactions won’t count. They include credit card welcome bonuses, point transfers from other programs (such as American Express Membership Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy) and point purchases or transfers directly through Aeroplan.
It’s also worth noting that members can earn 25K either through Everyday Status or regular accrual. You can’t combine 13 segments and $1,500 (CAD) in spending with 50,000 eligible Aeroplan points and walk away with status, unfortunately — it’s one or the other (or both, I suppose).
Status Pass
Not sure you’ll be able to accrue 100,000 eligible points? The airline is also offering another option, called Status Pass — with that program, 50K members and above will be able to “gift” their 50K benefits to someone not traveling with them. Perks include priority check-in, security and boarding, three checked bags and Maple Leaf Lounge access.
50K members and above will get receive one pass when the program launches next Mar., and, going forward, will be able to earn additional certificates as Select perks.
