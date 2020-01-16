You can now earn 5x points and get VIP benefits at even more luxury hotels
American Express just announced the addition of a whopping 40 new Fine Hotels & Resorts (FHR) properties around the world.
We’re seeing new luxury properties such as the Conrad New York Midtown, Hotel Cafe Royal in London and the Setai Tel Aviv join the program, which provides elite-like benefits at hotels and resorts in more than 500 cities worldwide.
One property I noticed in particular is the Capella Ubud hotel in Bali, a lovely new property added to the FHR portfolio. This hotel is currently offering a promotion on several rooms by including a complimentary third night free built into the promotional rate.
There are several rooms to choose from, including a rainforest tent with an outdoor bath and shower (unfortunately, this one’s not eligible for the promotional rate). Regardless of what room you choose, you’ll still be eligible for a unique property amenity. At this resort, for example, you’ll receive a complimentary 50-minute massage, for two people per room, once during your stay.
Note that several hotels have special promotional offers with limited dates to book, so you’ll need to book by March 31, 2020, for travel between now and April 5, 2020.
Hotels and resorts available through the FHR program are a mix of branded and independent properties — Four Seasons Hotels, for example, are consistently welcomed into the collection, as are St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton hotels — but they’re all hand-selected luxury properties. There are many reasons you may choose to book a stay through FHR, but the primary reason is the perks and benefits provided when you book through the program.
The program provides elite-like benefits at tons of luxury properties worldwide when you book through the program with a Platinum- or Centurion-branded charge card, including The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. You’ll also still earn 5x points when you book through the FHR program.
When you book a hotel stay through the FHR program, you’ll immediately be able to see what property amenities you’ll receive upon arrival. Sometimes, you’ll be able to score free massages (like at the Capella Ubud), a general spa credit or a food and beverage credit.
In addition to the unique property amenity, there are perks you’ll receive with every FHR booking, regardless of the length of your stay:
- Room upgrade upon arrival, when available at check-in
- Some room types may be excluded and some hotels may simply give you a room with a better view.
- Daily breakfast for two people
- The provided breakfast must be, at a minimum, a continental breakfast.
- Guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout.
- Noon check-in, when available.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
- When a property includes Wi-Fi in a mandatory resort fee, you’ll receive a daily credit from the property in the standard amount that the property charges for Wi-Fi.
- Unique property amenity
- The amenity should be valued at $100 or more and is typically a property credit, dining credit, spa credit, private airport transfer or similar amenity.
Featured image courtesy of Nicky Kelvin / The Points Guy
