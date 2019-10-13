TPG readers’ favorite points hotel breakfasts around the world
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We recently asked our TPG readers on Facebook about the best breakfasts they’ve ever had at points hotels that were included in the room rate. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity.)
Memorable breakfasts at Marriott Bonvoy brands
Whether it was the variety of food items being offered or the views that accompanied the meal, these Marriott-brand properties made all the difference for our TPG readers.
“Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay. They had everything from gummy bears to gluten-free pastries.” — A.O.A.
“Sheraton Saigon Hotel and Towers in Ho Chi Minh City and Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai.” — Caroline Y.A.
“Sheraton Fuerteventura Beach, Golf & Spa Resort in the Canary Islands.” — Eri V.S.
“Sheraton Grand Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.” — Laura W.
“The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua in Maui.” — Melissa A.
“The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. Not even close.” — Ryan G.
“The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in Denver, as a Marriott Bonvoy platinum member.” — Greg A.
“Pier One Sydney Harbour as a Marriott Bonvoy gold member a few years ago.” — Architha R.
“More Quarters Hotel in Cape Town has the most incredible included made-to-order and buffet breakfasts. We also loved breakfast at The Shelbourne in Dublin, which was included last summer when Marriott still gave complimentary breakfast to [those with] gold status.” — Mia D.
“So far, I can say the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles LAX/Century Boulevard and Hilton Anaheim. I travel often and to receive a fresh breakfast like I did from both of these places made the stay that much better!” — Al C.
“The Ritz-Carlton, Abu Dhabi.” — Lesley S.
“The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice.” — Nancy S.
“Romeo Hotel in Naples, Italy; The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa in Malaysia.” — Judy C.W.
“Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.” — Steve O.
“The St. Regis New York and the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino!” — Courtney L.
“Eugenia de Montijo, Autograph Collection, in Toledo, Spain. 70 euros (about $77) a night and the breakfast spread was easily worth $20 each. That was comped for my wife and I because of Marriott Bonvoy status.” — Tim C.
“Hotel Four Points Sheraton Medellín. Beef broth with oxtail, empanadas, eggs in any style, six types of freshly squeezed juices, chicken soup, every breakfast protein you could think of and cereals of all kinds, plus Colombian coffee and specialized coffee drinks like hot chocolate with queso campesino. All this and more for a rate under $80 a night.” — Juan G.R.
Related: Maximizing redemptions with the Marriott Bonvoy program
Hilton, Hyatt and IHG’s best included breakfasts
From a memorable meal at the Park Hyatt in Paris to impressive buffets at Holiday Inns in Thailand, our well-traveled TPG readers have experienced the best from a variety of brands around the world under Hilton, Hyatt and IHG, respectively.
“Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund was my most memorable; it had a gorgeous European but classic design with a plethora of white florals, crystal chandeliers and mahogany wood panels against crisp white. The food was international and service, sublime. My second and third favorite were at Conrad Beijing, set against a modern library style where the food was placed in bookshelves, and Hilton Osaka; their international variety of food made my mouth water each time.” — Alex E.C.
“Conrad Tokyo’s buffet and The Renwick Hotel New York City, Curio Collection by Hilton.” — Laura B.
“Hilton Tokyo in Shinjuku.” — Andy S.
“Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.” — Heather L.P.
“Conrad Algarve in Portugal and The St Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico.” — Soroya G.G.
“Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa in New Zealand was very good.” — Andrew G.
“Conrad Osaka and Conrad Singapore.” — Jen N.
“Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa in French Polynesia!” — Priscilla L.
“All the Canopy By Hilton hotels have an amazing breakfast!” — Trey M.
“Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa.” — David W.I.
“Park Hyatt Sydney.” — Jordan W.
“The Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome gave my companion and me two complimentary breakfasts either in the restaurant or via room service.” — Shana G.
“InterContinental Bali Resort.” — Alla T.
“Holiday Inns in Thailand. Stayed at the Holiday Inn Resort Krabi Ao Nang Beach and the Holiday Inn Chiang Mai and both buffets were amazing.” — Audrey B.
“Conrad Bali. I’d take a long weekend trip just to eat that breakfast again.” — Ashley W.H.
Related: The Critical Points: Is hotel elite breakfast what it used to be?
Honorable mentions from non-points hotels
Just because it didn’t happen at a points hotel doesn’t mean it wasn’t a fantastic free breakfast. Plus, some of these — like the Wynn Las Vegas and Hotel Sacher Wien in Vienna — can actually be booked through the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program if you’re an American Express Platinum or Business Platinum cardholder.
“Hotel Sacher Wein in Vienna had the most amazing breakfast ever. Booked my stay via Virtuosi but American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts has included breakfast as well. Sachertorte every morning!” — Corey B.
“Wynn Las Vegas.” — Lori A.
“Hotel Belvedere in Bellagio, Italy, on Lake Como.” — Allison W.
“Giraffe Manor. Simply spectacular.” — Jason L.
“Dan Eilat Hotel in Israel. In fact, Israeli hotels tend to have the best breakfast spread, in my humble opinion.” — Gal S.
“I haven’t been many places, but by far it was Pacifica Suites in Santa Barbara. Beyond the free made-to-order breakfast, we were across from a citrus grove so when the wind blew, it smelled like lemons and ocean breeze.” — Mark A.
“Most memorable and relaxing breakfast was at the Wayside Inn in Carmel, California. Amazing blueberry scones and coffee brought to our room in the mornings with a newspaper.” — Kerrie S.
“We really loved the Club Level breakfast at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. It was mostly a cold breakfast, but the jungle juice — which you could add Champagne to if you’d like! — and being able to eat in your PJs before a long day at the theme parks made it taste amazing.” — Kristina F.R.
Featured photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy. Breakfast at Hilton Doubletree Fiji.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.