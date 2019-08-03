This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Image courtesy of Universal Orlando
Image courtesy of Universal Orlando


A New Theme Park Is Officially Coming to Orlando: Universal’s Epic Universe

An entire new theme park — Universal’s Epic Universe — is officially coming to Orlando.

Photo courtesy of TPG Staff


Amex Cuts Priority Pass Restaurant Access — Here’s What You Can Do

American Express has cut complimentary airport restaurant access for its cards that include a Priority Pass membership, but the perk remains for other cards that include Priority Pass.

Photo courtesy of TPG Staff


What Are Points & Miles Worth? August 2019 Monthly Valuations

“How much is a point or mile worth?” The answer varies from person to person, and depends on how well you can maximize a particular loyalty currency. Still, some rewards are clearly worth more than others. Here’s how they stack up.

Customers user CLEAR kiosks at New York JFK airport. (Courtesy of Delta Air Lines)
Photo Courtesy of Delta Air Lines


United Airlines Is Bringing CLEAR Expedited Security to Its Hub Airports

United Airlines is partnering with CLEAR to bring CLEAR’s expedited security program to United’s hubs in Houston Intercontinental (IAH) and Newark Liberty (EWR) by the end of the summer, and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) this fall.

Photo courtesy of Dan Ross


An Inside Look at British Airways’ Brand New A350

Until now, the only glimpse we’ve had inside the British Airways’ Airbus A350 was through virtual reality, but now we’ve been on the aircraft, sat in the Club Suite and smelled that new-plane smell. This is the first major improvement to the airline’s business-class product in over a decade and the most exciting phase of the airline’s £6.5 billion investment program.

Photo courtesy of Veronic Lloyd
Photo courtesy of Veronic Lloyd


Is That a Flight Attendant in the Overhead Bin? Why, Yes — And There’s Video

Of all the things you’d expect to see in an overhead bin on an airplane, a flight attendant is not one of them. But that’s just what happened on a Southwest flight from Philadelphia to Nashville, captured on video by a passenger.

Sri Lanka, Tangalle
Featured image courtesy of Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Sri Lanka Will Offer Free Visas on Arrival Starting in August

In an effort to boost tourism, the island nation of Sri Lanka will allow travelers from nearly 50 nations to get a free visa on arrival starting Aug. 1.

The American Airlines International First Class Lounge at JFK.
Photo courtesy of TPG Staff


American Airlines Expands VIP Service Offerings to Competitor Hubs, Music Destinations

American Airlines announced that it has expanded Five Star Service, a VIP experience, to four new airports. This service is available starting today at three airports with service at a fourth airport beginning next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 24, 2018: An American Airlines Airbus A320 passenger plane is serviced at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images


Exciting New Airline Routes for July 2019 and Beyond

Airlines are constantly adjusting their schedules, launching new services while canceling others. Here’s a look at some interesting flight changes that were announced in July.

AIRPORT NARITA, TOKYO, JAPAN - 2017/05/05: Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400 ready to depart from Tokyo Narita airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sayonara Narita: The Rise and Fall of Delta’s Tokyo Hub

After threatening to close its hub at Tokyo Narita airport for nearly a decade, the carrier finally will do it next year as it shifts its focus to the closer-to-downtown Haneda Airport.

Featured image courtesy of Photo by Alberto Riva/TPG.

Caroline Blair is a reader advocate intern for TPG. She is a senior at Syracuse University studying journalism and marketing. She studied and lived in London, her favorite city, for 5 months.

