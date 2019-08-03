This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
A New Theme Park Is Officially Coming to Orlando: Universal’s Epic Universe
An entire new theme park — Universal’s Epic Universe — is officially coming to Orlando.
Amex Cuts Priority Pass Restaurant Access — Here’s What You Can Do
American Express has cut complimentary airport restaurant access for its cards that include a Priority Pass membership, but the perk remains for other cards that include Priority Pass.
What Are Points & Miles Worth? August 2019 Monthly Valuations
“How much is a point or mile worth?” The answer varies from person to person, and depends on how well you can maximize a particular loyalty currency. Still, some rewards are clearly worth more than others. Here’s how they stack up.
United Airlines Is Bringing CLEAR Expedited Security to Its Hub Airports
United Airlines is partnering with CLEAR to bring CLEAR’s expedited security program to United’s hubs in Houston Intercontinental (IAH) and Newark Liberty (EWR) by the end of the summer, and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) this fall.
An Inside Look at British Airways’ Brand New A350
Until now, the only glimpse we’ve had inside the British Airways’ Airbus A350 was through virtual reality, but now we’ve been on the aircraft, sat in the Club Suite and smelled that new-plane smell. This is the first major improvement to the airline’s business-class product in over a decade and the most exciting phase of the airline’s £6.5 billion investment program.
Is That a Flight Attendant in the Overhead Bin? Why, Yes — And There’s Video
Of all the things you’d expect to see in an overhead bin on an airplane, a flight attendant is not one of them. But that’s just what happened on a Southwest flight from Philadelphia to Nashville, captured on video by a passenger.
Sri Lanka Will Offer Free Visas on Arrival Starting in August
In an effort to boost tourism, the island nation of Sri Lanka will allow travelers from nearly 50 nations to get a free visa on arrival starting Aug. 1.
American Airlines Expands VIP Service Offerings to Competitor Hubs, Music Destinations
American Airlines announced that it has expanded Five Star Service, a VIP experience, to four new airports. This service is available starting today at three airports with service at a fourth airport beginning next week
Exciting New Airline Routes for July 2019 and Beyond
Airlines are constantly adjusting their schedules, launching new services while canceling others. Here’s a look at some interesting flight changes that were announced in July.
Sayonara Narita: The Rise and Fall of Delta’s Tokyo Hub
After threatening to close its hub at Tokyo Narita airport for nearly a decade, the carrier finally will do it next year as it shifts its focus to the closer-to-downtown Haneda Airport.
Featured image courtesy of Photo by Alberto Riva/TPG.
