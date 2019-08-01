This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s really happening — an entire new theme park is coming to Orlando. (Yes, I’m totally happy dancing, too!)
We’ve known for a while Universal Orlando has a massive 750-acre track of land near, but separate, from the current parks, but we now have official confirmation that something “epic” is indeed coming.
Called Universal’s Epic Universe, this new land will be the brand’s third traditional Orlando theme park, along with Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. There’s also a Universal waterpark, Volcano Bay, that opened in 2017.
In addition to a new theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, restaurants and shops. To give you an idea about the scale of this project, reports from today’s press conference held at the site of the new park suggest this new land will add 14,000 positions to the Universal Orlando payroll at a starting wage of $15 per hour.
What (unfortunately) wasn’t shared today was details on what, exactly, will be in the land. For example, Universal did not confirm whether the park will contain a Nintendo-themed land, as is coming in Japan, or any sort of timeframe for the new park’s construction.
This forthcoming expansion is all in addition to the Harry Potter-themed Hagrid rollercoaster that debuted in June; and two new Universal hotels — Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites, which recently opened as the first Value Resort at Universal Orlando, as well as the Endless Summer – Dockside Inn and Suites, that is set to open its doors next year.
The addition of Universal’s Epic Universe may go a long way in making Universal Orlando a weeklong destination by itself (instead of functioning as a one- or two-day add-on to other area attractions) and could certainly add additional value for Universal annual passholders.
Featured image courtesy of Universal Orlando
