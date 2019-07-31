This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Of all the things you’d expect to see in an overhead bin on an airplane, a flight attendant is not one of them. But that’s just what happened on a Southwest flight from Philadelphia to Nashville, captured on video by a passenger.
A passenger named Veronica Lloyd (@Disko_InVERNo on Twitter) posted the surreal footage on Twitter with the caption, “Is this a dream? @Southwestair.”
Followed by a plea for the airline to “get it together.”
To which the Southwest Twitter account replied:
Riveting. Responses to the post on social media were mostly either confused or amused by the situation. What was she doing? What was she thinking? Is this a new protocol? We reached out to the Southwest to get some answers.
“Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities,” said a Southwest representative. “In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority.” (Capitalization in the original. Also, overhead bins are made to hold luggage that can weigh a lot more than a flight attendant, so there was no risk of breaking the bin.)
So, yeah. Maybe next time you’re flying Southwest, check to see if there is a flight attendant hiding out in the overhead bin before placing your luggage.
Featured image by Veronica Lloyd.
