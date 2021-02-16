Earn double points and elite nights with this lucrative Marriott promotion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As reported by One Mile at a Time, Marriott just launched its first global points promotion of 2021.
You can use this promotion to earn double Marriott Bonvoy points and elite qualifying nights on all stays of two nights or more. The promotion runs from today — Feb. 16 — through Apr. 27, 2021. The promotion is valid on all paid stays of two nights or more at any Marriott hotel.
Let’s take a closer look at the promotion and how to register.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
A look at Marriott’s “Better Two-gether” promotion
As discussed in the intro, Marriott’s “Better Two-gether” promotion lets you earn double points and elite qualifying nights on all Marriott stays of two nights or more.
The promotion is valid on all Marriott stays of two nights or more at virtually all Marriott properties worldwide. The promotion runs from Feb. 16 to Apr. 27, but you must register your Marriott Bonvoy account in the promotion by Apr. 13.
You can register for this promotion using this landing page on the Marriott website. Once enrolled, you’ll start earning double points and elite nights starting with your first stay.
It’s worth noting that only paid stays are eligible for bonus points and elite nights. Unfortunately, free nights are not eligible.
Other things to know include:
- Only stays made after registration qualify for the promotion.
- Double points earning is applicable to base points earned per eligible stay
- Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay®, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for this promotion.
- Only one room per hotel is counted toward a member’s Elite Night Credits or stay.
- Bonus Elite Night Credits are credited 3 to 7 business days after the qualifying nights post.
- Elite Night Credits count toward the status year in which they are posted.
- Members who choose to earn miles are not eligible for this promotion.
Related: Why I’m earning more Marriott Bonvoy points during the pandemic
How to maximize this promotion
Earning double points and elite qualifying points on Marriott stays is a huge benefit for Marriott members. As a refresher, Marriott Bonvoy members earn 10x points per dollar spent at most properties worldwide. The only exception is Element, Residence Inn, and TownePlace properties that award 5x points per dollar spent.
Double points earning means you’ll earn 20x points per dollar spent — at minimum — on most stays. Elite members continue to earn their respective elite bonus on all stays as well as their welcome gift. That said, the promotion awards double points based on a member’s base points, meaning points earned before any elite bonuses.
This means a Platinum Elite member spending $200 before tax on a two-night Aloft stay would earn 4 elite qualifying nights and 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. The stay earns 2,000 base points, 2,000 bonus points and 1,000 elite bonus points since Platinum Elites earn a 50% bonus.
TPG values Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.8 cents per point. This means the promotion provides an extra 4% to 8% back on all stays.
Related: Why this is the year to push for higher Marriott Bonvoy elite status
Pay for your stay with a Marriott credit card
You can earn even more points when you pay for your stay with a Marriott cobranded credit card from American Express or Chase. Both issuers offer a handful of cards that come with different benefits, points-earning and fees.
Here’s a look at the full lineup of Marriott credit cards and their respective welcome bonuses:
-
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Earn 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Related: When does it make sense to spend on a cobranded credit card?
Stack this promotion with targeted Marriott bonuses
Marriott is also running a targeted promotion that offers a set number of bonus points after a member completes a set number of stays. I’m targeted for 22,500 bonus points after three stays. The first stay earns 6,000 points, the second earns 7,500 points and the third earns 9,000 points. You can view your targeted promotion on the Promotions section of your account.
You can stack this promotion with the new Better Two-gether promotion. You’ll earn both your targeted bonus and double points (based on base points) and elite nights.
Additionally, Marriott awarded existing elites 50% of the elite nights required to maintain their status tier earlier this month. This combined with the Better Two-gether promotion means it’s easier than ever for Marriott elites to requalify for elite status or upgrade their tier.
Finally, some American Express cardholders are targeted for a Marriott Amex Offer that offers a discount on paid stays. I was targeted for $50 off $200 on one of my cards:
Related: Promotions that will make your next hotel stay more rewarding
Bottom line
It’s great to see Marriott introduce a global promotion, even if it’s lagging behind its competition. Hyatt and Hilton have had global points promotions since the start of the year. This has left Marriott loyalists eagerly awaiting a similar promotion to help them earn or maintain elite status in 2021. This is especially important since travel demand is still low due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Make sure to enroll in this promotion even if you don’t have a confirmed Marriott reservation. If a Marriott stay pops up at the last minute, you’ll still earn double points and elite qualifying nights. Make sure to enroll before registration ends on Apr. 13.
Feature photo by Sergei Prokhorov/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.