Check your Hyatt accounts — elite nights from Bonus Journeys and credit cards are posting
World of Hyatt’s Bonus Journeys promotion is the most generous hotel offer we’ve seen since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Registered members earn triple points for every qualifying stay (up to 150,000 bonus points), while holders of The World of Hyatt Credit Card and the legacy Hyatt card can earn 4x points for resort stays (up to 75,000 bonus points).
For those travelers eyeing World of Hyatt elite status, the promotion has something for you as well. If you completed any nights between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, those count toward your elite qualification in 2021. Even better? All eligible nights between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021 will count double toward qualifying this year.
And since the World of Hyatt has cut the qualification thresholds for 2021 in half, that means that top-tier Globalist status could be very much within reach after just a small number of stays over the next couple of months — especially for those who added the Hyatt card to their wallets in late 2020.
The initial terms of Bonus Journeys indicated that the extra elite nights from the promotion wouldn’t arrive until the end of the offer — in fact, the FAQs asked members to “allow two to three weeks after the Promotion Period ends to be posted to your World of Hyatt account.”
For anyone looking to fast-track their way to Hyatt elite status through a combination of late-2020 and early 2021 stays, this meant that the perks may be further off than originally thought.
Thankfully, Hyatt has begun the process oof posting these bonus elite-night credits early.
In November, I took advantage of the Work From Hyatt program, and I earned nine elite-qualifying nights that I knew would give me a headstart on World of Hyatt elite status in 2021. I then spent a pair of nights at Hyatt properties in early January 2021. Based on the Bonus Journeys promotion, this would put me nearly half of the way toward the reduced qualification criteria for Globalist status (13 of the 30 nights):
- 2020 nights: Nine that count toward 2021
- 2021 nights: Four (two nights that each count twice)
As of earlier this week, my online account only reflected the two nights I actually stayed this year.
However, when I logged into my account this morning, my balance had jumped from 2 to 13 nights.
This reflects my nine nights from 2020 and also counts my two early-January nights twice. I am now just two nights away from qualifying for Explorist status — and once my five elite-night credits arrive from my soon-to-be-converted legacy Hyatt card in the next couple of weeks, I’ll be just 12 elite-qualifying nights away from top-tier Globalist status. (And, of course, that can be accomplished in six nights if I stay during the current 2x promo period running through the end of February.)
Credit card elite nights also posting
Speaking of elite-night credits from the World of Hyatt card, these have also begun posting.
Anyone who applied prior to Dec. 31, 2020 was eligible for double the normal elite-qualifying nights on the card (10 instead of 5) for both 2020 and 2021. And TPG news editor Clint Henderson shared that his 10 nights have now arrived in his World of Hyatt account as of this week.
Simply by adding The World of Hyatt Credit Card to his wallet at the end of 2020, Clint is now a third of the way toward requalifying for top-tier Globalist status.
While the 10 elite-night credits are no longer available, you can still apply for the card today and enjoy five elite nights plus a welcome bonus of up to 50,000 points. You’ll earn 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and an additional 25,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening.
This haul is worth $850 based on TPG’s most recent valuations — but could get even more value at luxurious Hyatt properties around the world.
Timing of bonus elite nights
A World of Hyatt spokesperson has confirmed that stays completed through Jan. 4, 2021 — the original end date of the promotion before it was extended — should finish posting this week. As a result, if you haven’t seen those bonus nights arrive yet, they should post in the next day or two.
Moving forward, Hyatt will be awarding the bonus elite-night credits every two weeks for stays through Feb. 28, 2021. This is a very customer-friendly step by the program, as it will move up the date by which many members will be able to begin enjoying the perks of a higher tier of elite status.
Keep an eye on your accounts in the weeks to come if you’re planning to utilize this offer.
How does this impact milestone awards?
We’ve seen many questions about how World of Hyatt’s milestone awards are impacted by this promotion and the program’s adjusted elite-qualification thresholds. While these bonus elite-qualifying nights do count toward these perks, the program has not adjusted how you earn them the way it has status itself. By reaching 30 nights and qualifying for Globalist in 2021, you’ll receive the following:
- At 20 nights: 2 Club Lounge Access Awards
- At 30 nights: 1 Category 1-4 Free Night Award and an additional 2 Club Lounge Access Awards
Hyatt’s coveted Suite Upgrade Awards remain pegged to higher night thresholds, as you’ll earn two by reaching 50 nights and another two at 60 nights. They are not conveyed just because you have unlocked Globalist status, but with Globalist status you will be eligible for day-of, space-available suite upgrades.
Bottom line
When Hyatt extended its lucrative Bonus Journeys promotion through Feb. 28, 2021, many travelers cheered the announcement. However, the big potential drawback of this extension was that bonus elite-night credits could be delayed in posting to members’ accounts until after the end of the promotion per the terms.
Thankfully, the program has taken the step of overriding the published terms of the promotion, continuing the trend of World of Hyatt being a real leader in customer-friendly pandemic-era decisions.
In summary, you should see these extra elite nights this week for stays you completed by Jan. 4 — any bonus nights for future stays will post on a bi-weekly basis.
Bonus Journeys represents an amazing offer, as you’ll earn at least 3x points on your stays and can lock in elite status through February of 2023 in a fraction of the usual thresholds. Just be aware of when you’ll receive the elite nights and can begin enjoying the perks of a higher tier of elite status.
Featured photo of the Park Hyatt Aviara by Chris Dong/The Points Guy
