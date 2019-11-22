Hilton just announced a new way to redeem your points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Buckle up. A new way to redeem your Hilton points is right around the corner.
Literally.
As of today, if you’re a Hilton Honors member, you can redeem your points on Lyft rides. It’s the latest development in the partnership between the two companies since it was announced in May.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
To activate it, you’ll first have to link your Hilton and Lyft accounts. From there, you can select a fixed amount of points you’d like to redeem in exchange for Lyft credits. Just note that they have to be in increments ranging from $10 to $100.
The in-app functionality will let you request a Lyft ride within the Hilton app itself during your hotel stay. Your hotel location will automatically populate as the pick-up location, too. In addition, you can redeem your points for Lyft credits and gift them to friends or family this holiday season.
Here’s the thing, though. You shouldn’t do it. We talk a lot around here how your points and miles are worth value, and in this case, you’d only be getting 0.2 cents per point. That’s a big contrast to the 0.6 cents that we value Hilton points for.
Translation: You’d be getting so much more value out of your Hilton points by using them on actual hotel stays. Yes, no matter how many of them you have. I mean, if you’re really looking to burn through a stash of them, just go live at the Conrad Tokyo or Waldorf-Astoria Maldives for a month. Rates start at 95,000 points and 120,000 points respectively.
Like we’ve said time and time again, you’ll always get more valuable redeeming your points and miles for actual travel than anything else.
Our advice? You should absolutely link your accounts to start earning Hilton points (and Delta miles!) for every Lyft ride you take … but you’d be better off saving them for actually, you know, going on vacation instead of going down the street.
Photo courtesy of Zemi Beach House/Hilton.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.