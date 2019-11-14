Holiday gift guide: 10 ultimate TPG staff picks
It’s almost time to make those holiday gift purchases, and, like many travelers, my first stop for suggestions was to ask my road-warrior friends. Turns out, we have quite a few of those at TPG, and the team was eager to share their gift picks!
So, without further ado…
TPG x Birchbox: Grooming Globetrotter
“I’ve been a Birchbox subscriber off and on for years (fun fact: at one point, my sister even worked there!), so I’m especially excited about this collab — and I’m pretty sure you will be, too. You can read about everything you’ll get right here, but think high-end travel toiletry essentials at an unbeatable price. Supplies are tight, so don’t wait to grab one for yourself and everyone else on your list.” – Zach Honig, Editor-at-Large. Buy: Birchbox, $40
Apple AirPods
“The first time I stuck an AirPod in my ear my life was forever changed, especially when it came to travel. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways: 1) They’re small and compact, which means easy to pack. 2) No cords. I did not know how annoying cords could be until I cut them out of my life. 3) The sound is so good I swear it feels like the music is coming from inside your head. In fact, the sound can be almost too good. I’ve had a few close calls with oncoming traffic because I find myself lost in the moment with these things on. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.” – Jane Frye, Weekend Editor. Buy: Apple, $159
Osprey Farpoint 40
“This popular travel pack is the perfect size to take on a one-week to one-month-long vacation. No rolling hard luggage over cobblestones, padded shoulder straps, a waistband for when you stuff it to the gills and a frame that doesn’t extend past your body so you aren’t rocking that ‘gap year’ look.” – Carissa Rawson, Points, Miles and Deals Reporter. Buy: eBags, $160
Apple Watch Series 5
“I never leave home without my Apple Watch (do your workouts even count if you’re not wearing it?) but it’s especially important when I travel. It’s basically the Swiss Army knife of the 21st century. With the new Series 5, SOS call now works internationally — you don’t even need to have a cellular plan activated. And when I’m backpacking, the compass and barometric altimeter are incredibly important.” – Melanie Lieberman, Travel Editor. Buy: Apple, $399+
Trtl Pillow Plus
“For the budget points traveler, this pillow is a life (and neck) saver. The fabric is soft, it’s not hard to pack and this upgraded version of the original Trtl pillow has an adjustable neck for optimal support. It’s the only way I can survive long-haul flights in economy!” – Madison Blancaflor, Credit Card Writer. Buy: Amazon, $60 (as of 11/6/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Eagle Creek Spectre Packing Cubes
“These packing cubes are ultralight and keep your gear ultra-organized, making it easy to keep your bag and belongings clean no matter where you’re going. They’re versatile, too — it’s easy to pull one out and put it in a purse/day bag/stroller on a longer trip.” – Mitchell Stoutin, Director of Engineering. Buy: Amazon, $14+ (as of 11/6/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Baubax Travel Jacket
“My Baubax Travel Jacket has a built-in eye mask, bottle opener, neck pillow, phone stylus, passport pocket and more. It’s comfy, stylish and I love that it’s black because it goes with everything and doesn’t get dirty as easily.” – Lori Zaino, Senior Writer. Buy: Amazon, $60 (as of 11/6/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Global Entry / TSA PreCheck
“When you tell a loved one you’ll fund the cost of their Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or CLEAR application, it’s really a gift you give yourself. Just think of all the time you’ll save waiting around for them to appear through the security line, grouchy and harried. How quickly you can blitz through the awful parts of travel and get to the great parts. How you’ll never have to scrounge around for a pen, and respond to the absentminded query, “What’s our flight number again?” as they stumble through the U.S. entry form. This holiday season, be selfish. Gift accelerated security privileges.” – Katherine Fan, Senior Travel Features Reporter. Buy: more info
Skyroam Solis
“I love my Skyroam Solis, a global mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. It has LTE speed for up to five users and comes with 18+ hours of battery life — and you can even use it to power up your smartphones and tablets. I’ve used it around the world (except for Cuba) and tested it with five journalists using it at the same time. Wi-Fi day passes are $9; you can also pay $9/1GB a month or buy an unlimited monthly subscription for $99 a month.” – Benet Wilson, Credit Cards Editor. Buy: Amazon, $99 (as of 11/6/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
“Bose’s popular noise-canceling headphones have become my mainstay for both flying and working in the office, and they also double as a top-notch headset for calls. Music, movies and other content sound excellent both in the air and on the ground, and the mic works well for me on both my computer and phone.” – Tyler Hays, Senior Mobile Engineer. Buy: Bose, $230
