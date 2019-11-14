News

Introducing the Grooming Globetrotter: A TPG x Birchbox collaboration

Katherine Fan
Yesterday

As the original Points Guy, Brian Kelly knows a thing or two about travel. Not only is he an expert when it comes to aviation, logging well over 100,000 miles of travel each year, he’s downright choosy about bringing along his favorite grooming products with him on the road. Even the fanciest hotels occasionally offer low-quality amenities, and constantly rotating new products with varying ingredients can wreak havoc on a traveler’s skin and hair.

Enter the Grooming Globetrotter, the first-ever collaboration kit between Birchbox and The Points Guy. Brian personally worked with Birchbox, the monthly subscription service that delivers premium grooming products for men and women directly to your door, to curate some of his favorite products for travel, all in a TSA-approved reusable bag.

(Photo courtesy Birchbox)
The Grooming Globetrotter isn’t your average subscription box in plain old cardboard. This sleek, clear vinyl zip pouch contains nine products personally hand-selected by The Points Guy, all in travel-friendly sizes of 3.4 oz or less, in accordance with security restrictions.

This full kit is valued at $100, but in true TPG fashion, we’re helping you find the best deals for less. So starting today, you can purchase the limited edition Grooming Globetrotter directly here for just $40, just in time for stocking stuffers.

Here’s what you’ll find:

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant

Brian recently made the switch to natural deodorants to avoid toxic chemicals. This all-natural product uses the natural antibacterial qualities of hops and eucalyptus to neutralize the bacteria that cause body odor. Add in a little bit of kaolin clay to help keep you dry and a gentle hint of citrus scent, and you’ll be good to go — even if you’re boarding the world’s longest commercial flight.

Method Men Body Wash

You don’t need to fly first class on Etihad or Emirates — the two airlines in the world that offer in-flight showers — to appreciate this body wash. In keeping with TPG’s commitment to minimizing toxic chemicals against the skin, this juniper and sage-scented cleanser is gentle on travel-chapped skin, and free of parabens and phthalates. The body wash lathers quickly, rinses clean and leaves you smelling as fresh as you did when you left your front door. Can’t wait until the hotel to scrub-a-dub-dub? There are hundreds of showers available at airport lounges around the world, from Buenos Aires to Tokyo. You don’t even need premium cabin access; your Priority Pass might be the only ticket you need.

Harry’s Shave Cream and Charcoal Truman Razor Set

“Don’t go cheap on your razors, gents,” cautions The Points Guy, “especially if you have sensitive skin like me.” The Charcoal Truman Razor offers an exceptionally close shave, thanks to its five blades and flexible hinge as well as the ergonomic handle and weighted core for balance. The rich, luxurious shaving cream also includes eucalyptus to help soothe any inadvertent nicks and cuts.

Love the razor but it’s getting dull? The kit also contains a voucher for four more sets of razor blades.

Get yours today: The Grooming Globetrotter

(Photo courtesy Birchbox)

Blind Barber Hand Moisturizer

The Points Guy keeps a tube of this luxurious hand cream at his desk for emergency hydration at all times. The lemongrass tea-scented lotion is packed chock-full of nutrients from plant and fruit extracts such as avocado and jojoba to keep hands moisturized even in the driest climates, whether it’s the Kalahari Desert or a winter office in New York City. 

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

What the Blind Barber does for hands, this facial moisturizer does for faces. Lighter than body lotion, this product keeps delicate facial skin happily hydrated without leaving heavy or greasy residue. It’s basically a multivitamin for your face that you don’t have to ingest.

Hanz de Fuko Gentle Face Wash

Wash off your travel day weariness with this gentle facial cleanser, which will rid your face of all the recycled airplane air, germs from your gross neighbor and the grease from that fast food kiosk in the terminal.

V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Whether your bathroom passes the Brian Kelly shower test or not, you’ll feel like a million bucks with this hydrating shampoo and conditioner, which uses almond butter and sage leaf extract to replenish your hair and scalp’s natural moisture.

Oars + Alps Cooling + Cleansing Wipes

These individually packaged wipes combine caffeine and ginseng root extract with “Arctic blue ice crystals” to cool, soothe and exfoliate your skin all at once.

(Photo courtesy Birchbox)

Brian’s parting tips for packing on the go:

  • Squeeze out excess air in your liquid bottles to prevent toiletries from leaking.
  • Pack smaller items inside of larger items, such as clean rolled socks inside of shoes.

Learn more from Birchbox and watch below as Brian unboxes the first ever Grooming Globetrotter.

 

All images courtesy of Birchbox.

Katherine Fan started out as a TPG reader in 2013, joining the editorial team as a contributor in 2015 and going full-time at the beginning of 2018. As Senior Travel Features Reporter, Katherine reports on aviation, points and miles, and travel news.
