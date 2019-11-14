Introducing the Grooming Globetrotter: A TPG x Birchbox collaboration
As the original Points Guy, Brian Kelly knows a thing or two about travel. Not only is he an expert when it comes to aviation, logging well over 100,000 miles of travel each year, he’s downright choosy about bringing along his favorite grooming products with him on the road. Even the fanciest hotels occasionally offer low-quality amenities, and constantly rotating new products with varying ingredients can wreak havoc on a traveler’s skin and hair.
Enter the Grooming Globetrotter, the first-ever collaboration kit between Birchbox and The Points Guy. Brian personally worked with Birchbox, the monthly subscription service that delivers premium grooming products for men and women directly to your door, to curate some of his favorite products for travel, all in a TSA-approved reusable bag.
The Grooming Globetrotter isn’t your average subscription box in plain old cardboard. This sleek, clear vinyl zip pouch contains nine products personally hand-selected by The Points Guy, all in travel-friendly sizes of 3.4 oz or less, in accordance with security restrictions.
This full kit is valued at $100, but in true TPG fashion, we’re helping you find the best deals for less. So starting today, you can purchase the limited edition Grooming Globetrotter directly here for just $40, just in time for stocking stuffers.
Here’s what you’ll find:
Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant
Brian recently made the switch to natural deodorants to avoid toxic chemicals. This all-natural product uses the natural antibacterial qualities of hops and eucalyptus to neutralize the bacteria that cause body odor. Add in a little bit of kaolin clay to help keep you dry and a gentle hint of citrus scent, and you’ll be good to go — even if you’re boarding the world’s longest commercial flight.
Method Men Body Wash
You don’t need to fly first class on Etihad or Emirates — the two airlines in the world that offer in-flight showers — to appreciate this body wash. In keeping with TPG’s commitment to minimizing toxic chemicals against the skin, this juniper and sage-scented cleanser is gentle on travel-chapped skin, and free of parabens and phthalates. The body wash lathers quickly, rinses clean and leaves you smelling as fresh as you did when you left your front door. Can’t wait until the hotel to scrub-a-dub-dub? There are hundreds of showers available at airport lounges around the world, from Buenos Aires to Tokyo. You don’t even need premium cabin access; your Priority Pass might be the only ticket you need.
Harry’s Shave Cream and Charcoal Truman Razor Set
“Don’t go cheap on your razors, gents,” cautions The Points Guy, “especially if you have sensitive skin like me.” The Charcoal Truman Razor offers an exceptionally close shave, thanks to its five blades and flexible hinge as well as the ergonomic handle and weighted core for balance. The rich, luxurious shaving cream also includes eucalyptus to help soothe any inadvertent nicks and cuts.
Love the razor but it’s getting dull? The kit also contains a voucher for four more sets of razor blades.
Get yours today: The Grooming Globetrotter
Blind Barber Hand Moisturizer
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Hanz de Fuko Gentle Face Wash
V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner
Oars + Alps Cooling + Cleansing Wipes
These individually packaged wipes combine caffeine and ginseng root extract with “Arctic blue ice crystals” to cool, soothe and exfoliate your skin all at once.
Brian’s parting tips for packing on the go:
- Squeeze out excess air in your liquid bottles to prevent toiletries from leaking.
- Pack smaller items inside of larger items, such as clean rolled socks inside of shoes.
Learn more from Birchbox and watch below as Brian unboxes the first ever Grooming Globetrotter.
All images courtesy of Birchbox.
