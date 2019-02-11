This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
One of the longest-awaited Hilton property openings in recent memory is the chain’s Waldorf Astoria property in the Maldives. The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi finally opened for cash bookings four days ago, however, the site wasn’t yet displaying any award availability. Now, the wait is over for Honors members who have been saving points in hopes of a massive redemption at the luxury property.
Beginning July 1, 2019, the property is open for bookings. While the cash prices aren’t for the faint of heart — a King Beach Villa with pool (the cheapest option) is showing at $1,833 per night, plus taxes and fees — redemptions are much more manageable. On those same dates, the property is showing the redemption rate at 120,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
Keep in mind that the Hilton Honors program allows elites to get a fifth night for free on award stays. So, for a five-night stay, you’ll pay 480,000 points — or 96,000 points per night. Keep in mind, too that you’ll also have to pay a significant amount in taxes and fees.
Also remember that free weekend night certificates can be used at the property. The easiest way to earn a free weekend night certificate is via the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, which currently comes with a welcome bonus of 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. With the card, you’ll get a free weekend night upon opening it and then each year after your account renewal. Additionally, both the Hilton Honors Ascend Card from American Express and the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card offer a free weekend night certificate after spending $15,000 on each of the respective cards in a calendar year.
Traditionally, the highest Hilton Honors redemption rate is 95,000 points per night, since the program no longer offers an award chart. Much like Marriott’s long-awaited Category 8 introduction, it appears that the Hilton Honors program is now upping its highest-level redemptions to 120,000 points per night.
Based on TPG’s latest valuations, 120,000 Hilton Honors points are worth $720, so even though you’re paying more points than the previous high of 95,000, you could still be getting good value out of your points. At the $1,833 price point, you’ll end up paying $2,264 after taxes and service charges. That means you’ll be getting 1.9 cents per point in value, not including taxes and fees — almost 4x TPG’s valuation for Hilton Honors points of 0.5 cents per point. If you were to take advantage of the fifth night free, you’d be getting 2.4 cents per point in value. Though you’ll have to pay taxes and fees, which could bring down the value you’ll get per point.
If you’re looking to top up your Hilton Honors account balance, keep in mind that the program is currently offering a buy points promotion in which you can purchase points with a 100% bonus until Feb. 26, 2019. You can currently buy up to 160,000 points at a rate of 0.5 cents per point.
H/T: One Mile at a Time
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.
- Earn 14X Hilton Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Enjoy up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits on your Card each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
- Enjoy complimentary Diamond status with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.