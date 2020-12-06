Hawaii will pay for your flight to do its remote work program – but there’s a catch
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re like me, you’re really tired of working in whatever space you could carve out in your home as most companies (including ours) has employees working from home. Now, the state of Hawaii is offering you the chance for an amazing change of scenery and is willing to even pay your airfare.
Under its pilot “Movers & Shakas” program, Hawaii will pay for your airfare on Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines if you stay at least 30 consecutive days in Oahu. You’ll also be required to volunteer at local nonprofits including Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi, Hawaii Literacy and KUPU.
The state’s economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism, has been devastated by a severe drop in visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So this pilot program could be a win-win for the state and those who want the chance for an extended stay.
Related: 5 things to know about visiting a reopening Hawaii
Applications for the program opened on Nov. 29 and will close Dec. 15. If you’re among the first 50 people to be approved, the program offers a package of travel and lodging benefits to ease your transition. Hotels are offering special long-term rates for those looking for a place to stay. They include:
- Alohilani
- Outrigger Waikiki
- Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger
- OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger
- Prince Waikiki
Workers also have access to discount workspaces at Treehouse, Hawaii Office Centers and Hub Coworking Hawaii. Plus get discounts at local restaurants at Duke’s Waikiki and Hula Grill Waikiki when you mention you’re part of the Movers & Shakas program.
Hawaii’s program is the latest iteration of efforts to get people to work remotely, including Work From Hyatt, Marriott, Barbados, Bermuda and the country of Georgia, to name a few. So now may be a great time to take advantage of a program that will take you away to a more scenic place to work.
If you are entertaining the idea of a trip to the Aloha State, know that Hawaii’s COVID-19 restrictions and entry requirements are changing seemingly by the minute. Check out this guide for the latest information about traveling to a reopened Hawaii, and what you need to prepare for a successful trip.
Related: Moving target: Here’s everything you need to know about Hawaii’s ever-changing visitor policy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.