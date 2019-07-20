This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Don’t you just hate when you want to go to Hawaii, but you can’t go to Hawaii because you don’t have enough
money points and miles? Same. And so does newly-minted internet star Anthony, or @Aanthonyy07, on Twitter.
He posted a hilarious video last night, and has since amassed more than 3 million views and counting. (Yes, that is the soundtrack of “Lilo and Stitch” you’re hearing.)
Name a funnier thing you’ve seen on social media. Go ahead, I’ll wait.
Travel search engine Kayak even chimed in to the ensuing dialogue and offered @Aanthonyy07 a free flight to Hawaii, in case those tropical special effects just weren’t cutting it:
The good news is, for those of you who haven’t become overnight internet sensations, we have some expert tips up our sleeves to get you to Hawaii for very little cash — no green screen required. (But if you do want to purchase one, may we suggest ordering it from Amazon after you load up on Amazon gift cards at Staples for 5x points (on the first $25k in combined purchases each card member year) with your Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card?)
Redeem Points for Free Flights to Hawaii
We could write a novel on the best ways to get to Hawaii for little to no money, but for now we’ll focus on four of our favorites tricks.
1. Hawaiian Airlines
With the airline’s new co-branded credit card, you could be drinking mai tais in paradise before you can say “aloha.” The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard is currently offering a 60,000-mile bonus after you spend $2,000 on the card in the first 90 days. We go into more detail here, but what you need to know is this: From Los Angeles, where our friend Anthony is based, round-trip flights in economy from Los Angeles International (LAX) to Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL) in Honolulu start at just 20,000 miles and $5.60 in taxes each way. We don’t know about you, but a $5 flight to Hawaii sounds pretty good to us.
Want to up the stakes (and Insta-likes)? There are flights in legit lie-flat seats from the West Coast to Hawaii for just 40,000 Hawaiian miles and the very same $5 in tax.
2. Southwest Airlines
There’s no lie-flat seats, but Southwest has something of a cult following — and we totally understand why. Its flexible policies and affordable fares make it a great option for families and budget travelers . . . and if that sounds like you, well, good news! The airline started flying to Hawaii from the West Coast this past March. Round-trip fares can be found for about $300, depending on the dates you want to travel. In points speak, that translates to as little as 10,000 Rapid Rewards points each way (and that good old $5.60 in taxes). And if you earn the airline’s coveted Companion Pass, you’ll get a year’s worth of virtually free flights for your favorite travel buddy.
If you don’t have any Southwest Rapid Rewards points in your pockets quite yet, know that the sign-up bonuses on those cards are currently as high as 80,000 points after hitting the spending requirements. That’s a lot of flights to Hawaii.
3. British Airways
Since Hawaii is such a popular vacation spot, it’s no surprise that airlines around the world offer travelers like you, me and Anthony a ton of ways to get there. A prime example is using British Airways Avios for only 26,000 miles round-trip from the West Coast (to fly their partners like American Airlines). Never flown British Airways? Don’t worry — you can easily transfer your Chase or Amex points to the airline. For every one point you transfer, you’ll get one Avios in return, also known as a 1:1 transfer ratio. In English: 26,000 points plus taxes will get you to Hawaii and back.
And that’s just one of the options you should be looking into.
Watch for Hawaii Flight Deals
This option is sometimes more expensive than the ones mentioned above, but it’s a solid plan nonetheless. We frequently publish fare deals to Hawaii, sometimes for round-trip flights as cheap as $290. Yes, seriously. To stay up-to-date, make sure you’re following us on Twitter, as well as our account dedicated to cheap flight deals like this. Worst case scenario, even if you don’t find one to Hawaii that works for you, there will be another one waiting in the wings. Barcelona isn’t a bad alternative, right?
Book a Free Hawaii Hotel Stay
We know getting there is only half the fun, so of course we have hotel options lined up for you, too — and if you’ve got a stash of points and miles, you could even get the room for free. I’ve personally stayed at the Westin Moana Surfrider on Oahu, which you can book for 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night (psst: you can transfer your Chase or Amex points). Another popular points-friendly option is the Category 6 Andaz Maui, which will set you back 25,000 Hyatt points per night.
But don’t just take it from us. Millions of readers love using their hard-earned points and miles to stay at popular resorts around the Aloha State, from the Hyatt Place Waikiki to the Ritz Carlton on Maui, there are lots of ways to actually go to Hawaii and still not empty out your wallet.
So, what are you still doing here? Put away the green screen, grab your miles, your hula skirt and pack your bags. You’re going to Hawaii.
Featured photo by M.M. Sweet / Getty Images.
