TPG readers reveal their favorite points hotels in Hawaii
With 2020 thankfully coming to an end and the arrival of a promising vaccine, Hawaii has been top of mind for many as it begins the process of carefully reopening to vacationers and travelers begin thinking about booking future trips.
So, we asked our TPG Lounge members to tell us about their favorite points hotels in the islands of the Aloha State — Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
Just remember, the rules for entering Hawaii without a quarantine period have been a moving target, and COVID-19 cases are currently surging across the U.S. Here’s everything visitors to Hawaii need to know before considering or booking a trip to this beautiful destination.
Oahu
While there’s plenty to explore outside Waikiki — we recommend renting a car and checking out the rest of the island after a day at the famous beach — that’s where the majority of points hotels are located on Oahu, Hawaii’s busiest island, home to Honolulu, Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor and the North Shore.
“Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for 20,000 points per night. Not a bad deal at all.” — Ricardo C.
“The Royal Hawaiian with an upgrade to the tower. Great location and tons of history.” — Greg W.
“Hawaii points redemptions aren’t great for Marriott but I love the grand majestic feel of a few nights at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki. Great Platinum breakfast and lounge.” — Kim S. K.
“My wife and I loved our stay at Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach. Breakfast was great, parking across the street for a week was very affordable, there’s a Domino’s Pizza downstairs and you are just far enough from Waikiki Beach that you don’t hear the noise but can still walk to it. Don’t forget, it’s a Category 3 hotel and you can use your free night certificate there [from The World of Hyatt Credit Card].” — Randall C.W.
“I have always liked the Sheraton for Waikiki but it is a family hotel and crowded, but the lounge is amazing and they know how to treat and deal with kids and families.” — Michael S.
“Heading to The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach in June. 480,000 points for 10 nights. The reviews seem great with washer/dryer and kitchenette in each room. Have not been to Hawaii since 1986!” — Michael B.
“Sheraton Waikiki is my hands-down favorite on Oahu when using points. It’s a great property for Platinums and their recognition was exceptional with a free valet arrival gift worth $35 a day, a decent club lounge and almost always upgrades to a mammoth suite with two balconies facing the ocean and Diamond Head. The infinity pool is the best on the island for adults and it’s in a very central location to everything in Waikiki.” — David A.
“Just got back from an amazing trip to Oahu. Spent 60,000 Hilton Honors points a night at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and got the fifth night free. Thanks to my Diamond status, I was upgraded to the rainbow tower with an amazing view and got a $10 food and beverage credit per person per night.” — Clifton M.
“Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk. Great location, nightly manager’s reception with live entertainment, comfortable rooms in an all-suite hotel.” — Jerry B.
“Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach. Great service and convenient location.” — Gerald S.
Maui
From family-friendly resorts to romantic beachside getaways, our TPG Lounge members never fail to impress when it comes to picking the perfect points hotels to best suit their vacation needs.
“The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. Got five nights with PointSavers for 200,000 points in 2015, plus we were upgraded due to status.” — Matt R.
“We stayed at the Grand Wailea last year for 90,000 Hilton Honors points per night with the 5th night free. Best vacation ever!” — Delia H.
“Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. Multiple swimming pools, beautiful property, clean beaches and an amazing spa.” — Sweta B.
“The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali! Amazing beach with incredible views. Huge pools. Great points value.” — Dustin C.
“Loved the Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui.” — Sandi H.C.
“The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas. Amazing location, great beach with snorkeling access, big pool, spacious units, super-clean well-maintained property, nice boardwalk and amazing sunset views. Heavenly.” — Eric S.
“60,000 points with the 5th night free at the new Westin Nanea Ocean Villas for a one-bedroom on Ka’anapali beach in Maui.” — Wendy N.
“Andaz Maui. Great location, excellent food [and it’s] not as big and crowded as the Grand Wailea.” — Michel T.
Kauai
On Kauai, properties in Poipu and Princeville scored big among our TPG Lounge readers.
“We’re heading to Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, Autograph Collection, next week. 200,000 for five nights, with the 5th night free. It’s my first time in Hawaii period, so by default will be my favorite.” — James Y.
“[Koloa Landing is an] amazing property. You can pack light too — every room has a washer and dryer.” — Dave W.
“The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas has one- and two-bedroom apartment-style hotel rooms with a full kitchen and laundry, great pool, peaceful location and access to the beach through The Princeville Resort. It recently left SPG/Marriott, but Westin guests have access, or at least we did in January when we were there.” — Gretchen E.
The Big Island of Hawaii
The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, was a major pick for our TPG Lounge members, many of whom said they never wanted to leave.
“Marriott’s Waikoloa Ocean Club. One bedroom with lanais [balconies] in the bedroom and living room, a full kitchen, washer and dryer, three pools, beachfront location, beautiful grounds and it’s within walking distance of two major shopping centers including a grocery store.” — Missy K.M.
“Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection, is a great Marriott redemption. I always think maybe we should just stay here until the money runs out.” — Nathan N.
“I am at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel right now on points. It’s frickin’ amazing! We come back over and over again. Hate to leave.” — Jim B.
“Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on the Big Island! Great points deal, plus I hosted my wedding there and ultimately averaged nearly 25 cents back on future travel for every dollar spent!” — Matthew C.
“Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on the Big Island (BonVoy, Category 6, Autograph Collection). It’s the first hotel ever built on that island by Laurence Rockefeller in 1965 and is the classic leave-your-cares-behind-in-Hawaii hotel. Away from the hustle and bustle of Maui and Oahu, it has multiple generations of families that return over and over. We have been going there for 35 years. Best beach on the island, and arguably in Hawaii.” — Gil S.
Featured photo courtesy of Sheraton Waikiki.
