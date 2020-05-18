Two months after shutting down, the Florida Keys will start opening to tourists in June
We’re turning a corner with the coronavirus and small signs of hope are popping up around the world.
While the results of reopening countries and economies remain to be seen, optimistic travelers have found themselves cautiously looking at the prospect of booking future travel.
Now, two months after it shut down to tourists, the Florida Keys plan on reopening to tourists as of June 1.
The checkpoints that blocked off the Keys will be removed, as well as airport screenings and bus restrictions. Hotels and other lodging establishments, such as vacation rentals and campgrounds, will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity. The timeline for removing that capacity cap will be reassessed at a later date though, according to a statement from Monroe County.
Officials do note, however, that restrictions may be heightened or amenities may close if the Keys experience an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Florida Keys aren’t the only popular tourist destination planning on reopening to tourists in the coming weeks. Greece is planning to reopen to tourists on July 1, and Italy will start to reopen to tourists on June 3.
It is worth noting, though, that of time of publication, the CDC is advising against all nonessential travel, whether domestic or international.
Here at TPG, we paused traveling to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Local and national governments around the globe are now debating the appropriate levels of isolation and distancing. Before you book your trip to the Keys — or anywhere, for that matter — we recommend you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions.
If you do decide to book a trip to the Florida Keys once the islands open, you’ll also want to be mindful of both hotel and airline cancellation and rebooking policies. Many airlines have shifted to temporarily allow travelers to book new flights now and cancel for a refund or travel credit later, often with the ability to make changes within this year and even into 2021. You should also consider protecting your trip with a travel insurance policy that allows you to cancel for any reason.
Featured image courtesy of Ganesh Ampalavanar / EyeEm/Getty Images.
