Denver airport opens new gates for United Airlines, first of 39-gate expansion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airports around the country are opening expansion projects at a regular clip even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage air travel.
Denver International Airport (DEN) is the latest to join the fray with a virtual ribbon-cutting on the first piece of its 39-gate expansion Friday. United Airlines will begin operating flights out of the four new gates on western end of Concourse B on Sunday (Nov. 22).
Opening at a time when national passenger volumes are down more than 60% year-over-year, Denver and other airports are betting that they will need the space once travelers return. Salt Lake City (SLC) airport opened a new terminal complex in September, while Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Nashville (BNA), New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Portland, Oregon (PDX) have all opened concourse expansions in recent months.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Rapidly growing airports like Denver lacked the facilities to expand prior to the crisis. This prompted the inauguration of major airport works from the Mile High City to Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C. in recent years.
And rather than stop works already underway, many airports are speeding things up. Delta Air Lines and the operator of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) have shaved roughly $60 million off the price tag to rebuild Terminals 2 and 3 there by cutting up to a year-and-a-half from the schedule.
However, some expansion projects not yet underway have been shelved for the time being. That’s the fate that befell the planned new Terminal F for American Airlines at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
Related: United Airlines plans largest-ever Denver hub
“New gates means new capacity and the opportunity for more flights,” Denver mayor Michael Hancock said during the virtual ribbon cutting on Friday.
Opportunity is the right word. In January, United outlined plans to grow its Denver hub to more than 700 daily departures by 2025. That would be the most there in the airline’s history and potentially enough to make the Mile High City the second-busiest on its route map.
With the coronavirus surging, few expect United to hit 700 departures from Denver anytime soon. The carrier will operate an average of 316 daily flights from the airport in November and 327 a day in December, according to Cirium schedules.
Related: US airlines see cancellations rise amid COVID warnings against Thanksgiving travel
“These new gates really represent optimism here on our future in Denver,” Matt Miller, vice president of United’s Denver hub, said during the virtual ceremony. He reiterated the airline’s commitment to the hub and its larger footprint that will encompass 90 gates when the full expansion works is complete in a little over a year.
The Concourse B extension houses gates B7 to B12 and looks bright and airy in photos. One feature that travelers — not just those flying United — can look forward to is the airport’s first outdoor deck overlooking two runways. The space even includes a fire pit.
Related: How United Airlines’ Denver hub got to 700 flights
Four more concourse extensions at Denver are in the works. Concourse A will see 12 gates added to its western end; Concourse B will see 11 formerly ground-level regional jet gates rebuilt for seven mainline jets — Boeing 737s for example — on its eastern end; and Concourse C will gain 16 new gates to the east. The entire program is due for completion in early 2022.
Southwest Airlines will take over the 16 gates in the works on Concourse C. In February, the carrier planned to use the gates to add “depth and breadth” to its Denver base — one of the largest on its map — Southwest managing director of airport affairs Steve Sisneros said at the time.
While Southwest like United has been hit hard by the crisis, it is adding 10 new cities to its map — many of which feature new flights to Denver. The airline plans an average of 165 daily departures from the airport in December, Cirium data shows.
Related: Southwest Airlines has hubs, just don’t call them that
Featured image courtesy of Denver International Airport.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.