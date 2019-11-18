Delta surprises passengers with pop-up Sky Clubs
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Over the past few weeks, Delta passengers traveling through Green Bay (GRB) and Chattanooga (CHA) might have noticed something unusual: pop-up Delta Sky Clubs open to all Delta passengers traveling through the two airports, not just those who would normally be able to gain access with elite status, eligible premium-cabin tickets, or through a credit card.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The pop-up at Green Bay ran from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 while the one at Chattanooga ran from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Each location featured appetizers from local chefs as well as curated cocktails.
The idea for these pop-up Sky Clubs came from a Delta employee at Green Bay, which isn’t home to a permanent Sky Club location (neither is Chattanooga).
According to Delta, the feedback from customers has been very positive so far. As of now Delta doesn’t have any additional pop-up lounges planned, but it’s possible that they’ll capitalize on the chance to surprise more travelers during the busy holiday season.
If you’re looking to gain access to one of Delta’s permanent Sky Club locations, you have a number of options for doing so. Unlike American and United, Delta doesn’t offer a separate lounge for international premium-cabin passengers, so Sky Club locations can get crowded at times.
Related: The best Delta Sky Club lounges, and how to get into them
The fastest way to gain access is by holding the right credit card — like The Platinum Card® from American Express or the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express — both of which offer cardholders access to Sky Clubs when flying Delta. Delta One passengers on eligible tickets can also access Delta Sky Clubs, and Diamond Medallion elites can choose Sky Club access as one of their choice benefits.
Featured photo courtesy of Delta.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.