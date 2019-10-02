This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The last few days have been full of big news for Delta Air Lines. First, the carrier announced it was buying a 20% stake in Latin America’s biggest airline, LATAM, a surprise move that shook up airline alliances. Then the news came of a coming major relaunch of the cobranded American Express card portfolio.
We had Sandeep Dube, head of Delta SkyMiles and Delta Vacations, and Eva Reda, from Amex’s Global Consumer Partnerships, on Talking Points to find out what factors they considered and why they removed certain benefits like, lounge access for non-Delta Reserve card holders. You can find that episode here on Apple podcasts, or wherever you choose to listen.
Carrying out Talking Points’ unofficial “Delta Week,” today’s episode features Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO. Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, caught up with Bastian during the Skift Global Forum — Skift is the largest travel industry intelligence and marketing platform, providing news, info, data and services to all sectors of the industry.
Bastian explains how Delta bounced back from its 2005 bankruptcy to become one of the largest airlines in the world. In the past year, the airline’s cancellations due to maintenance issues were down to 60, compared to the 6,000 passengers endured following the merger with Northwest.
“It took us years to go from 6,000 to 60 (…) it wasn’t overnight, but what it did is it provided a foundation of reliability. So this past year we had 250 days of the year without a cancellation for any reason — maintenance, weather or any reason. No one in the industry is starting to get anywhere close to that.”
In this episode, you’ll also learn what Bastian believes is Delta’s Achilles’ heel (hint: lounges), whether he thinks the Middle East carriers are a threat and the airline’s plans to grow its fleet while freezing its carbon footprint.
