Delta Air Lines is making some adjustments in Austin, its fast-growing focus city.

The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will end two routes from Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in November: Memphis International Airport (MEM) on Nov. 1 and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) on Nov. 16, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

Both AUS routes operated once daily and began in 2025.

The cuts are a rare move for Delta at AUS, where the airline has grown rapidly since the end of the peak COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has added more than 20 new routes from the airport and, prior to the latest reductions, only two were unsuccessful: Valley International Airport (HRL) and Midland International Air and Space Port (MAF), both in Texas.

Delta continues to grow in AUS. The airline recently unveiled new daily service to San Jose's Mineta International Airport (SJC) from Oct. 6. And, earlier this year, it signed a deal to lease 15 gates — up from four today — when the midfield Concourse B opens early at AUS in the 2030s.

All in with the MEM and MSY cuts and SJC addition, Delta will fly 14% more seats from AUS this year than it did in 2025, Cirium data shows.

A Delta spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the AUS-MEM and AUS-MSY cuts.

Why is Delta so interested in Austin?

In one word: loyalty.

"What makes customers choose Delta over a different carrier? I think the answer is relevance. If we're not relevant, we cannot acquire the SkyMiles [members], we cannot acquire the credit cards — the ecosystem — you have to have relevance. That's why it's important for us to have focus cities," Glen Hauenstein, the former president of Delta, said in October 2025.

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Delta, unlike its three main competitors — American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines — lacks a hub or base in Texas. American operates its largest hub in metro Dallas, and Southwest maintains a large base there as well. Both Southwest and United have major operations in Houston. The state, as Hauenstein pointed out nearly a year ago, is an economic powerhouse and is growing rapidly, with Austin as a hot spot.

By expanding in AUS, Delta is creating that "relevance" Hauenstein mentioned. Bringing more people onto its planes and into its very lucrative SkyMiles loyalty program.

Southwest vs. Delta

Delta is not building relevance in AUS without a fight. Southwest, long the dominant airline in the Texas capital, has responded in kind.

Southwest opened a crew base in March, staffed with more than 2,000 flight attendants and pilots. And, as part of the same terminal expansion that nets Delta more gates, Southwest will add eight gates of its own for 18 total.

The Dallas-based carrier is even adding one of the routes that Delta is exiting — AUS-MEM — with six weekly flights beginning Oct. 1, Cirium schedules show. Southwest already flies MEM-MSY.

Southwest will also add new Saturday-only flights to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) in California and McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, Tennessee, in October.

In April, Southwest carried nearly 42% of all passengers departing AUS and Delta 19%, the latest airport data shows.

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