Over the last few years, Delta Air Lines has become a major player at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Now, the airline is taking its biggest step yet in the Texas capital.

Delta on Thursday revealed it will launch its first long-haul service from Austin, with nonstop Paris flights set to begin in the spring of 2027.

The new flight will give the city of Austin its fourth destination in Europe.

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And for Delta, it'll be its biggest bet yet on an airport that it has made one of its top non-hub "focus cities." Announcing the news, chief commercial officer Joe Esposito called the new route a "defining milestone" for the carrier's push in Austin.

Route details: Delta's flight from Austin to Paris

Delta's service from AUS to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris will begin March 27, 2027.

The carrier will operate daily flights during the summer flying season, so expect the service to temporarily wind down come autumn.

Flying on the route will be Delta's Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, which has 29 Delta One suites, 28 Delta Premium Select (premium economy) recliners, 56 extra legroom Comfort seats, along with 168 seats in the main cabin.

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The next big step in Austin

This Austin-to-Paris service will be a unique route for Delta for a few reasons.

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When it launches next spring, it'll be one of the airline's only routes that originate in a city that isn't one of its actual hubs.

It's no coincidence, though, that Austin made the list.

Delta Air Lines regional jet at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta has expanded its flight offerings at AUS in a big way over the past three years, with its total departures from the airport this year up 85% from just three years ago, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

And the carrier plans to further expand its footprint at the airport in the coming years: It's slated to add 15 more gates as part of a major expansion at AUS.

Included in those plans? A second Sky Club lounge, which the airline has said will be bigger and more centrally located than its current Austin outpost.

Still No. 2 in town

Despite its growth, Delta remains the No. 2 carrier in Austin, with longtime market leader Southwest Airlines more than holding its own in the Lone Star State capital. Southwest recently announced plans to fly its biggest schedule ever at the airport in 2027.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINT GUY

"We've made some very good inroads. I think we're really focused right now on making sure we give people more reason to travel on Delta and building out that presence," Amy Martin, Delta's vice president of network planning, told TPG in an interview earlier this summer.

"But," she added, "we are gaining in market share as well."

Austin's nonstop routes to Europe

With the addition of Delta's Paris service, Austin will have at least four nonstop destinations in Europe by next year — with Delta's route the only one operated by a U.S. carrier.

Airline Route Delta AUS to CDG British Airways AUS to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) KLM AUS to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) Lufthansa AUS to Frankfurt Airport (FRA)

SkyMiles or Flying Blue — take your pick

Worth noting: Two of those four routes involve SkyTeam alliance partners: Delta and KLM.

That means you'll be able to use Delta's SkyMiles to book AUS-CDG or AUS-AMS service. You'll also be able to use Air France-KLM's Flying Blue miles to book either route.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Most major credit card rewards programs offer direct 1:1 transfers to Flying Blue.

American Express is a Delta transfer partner.

Delta adds additional US route from AUS, bolsters 2 more

Delta had some additional Austin route news, albeit of the less splashy variety.

The airline said it will launch new nonstop service from AUS to San Diego International Airport (SAN) beginning April 12. It'll go head-to-head with both Southwest and Alaska Airlines on the route.

Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Plus, Delta plans to add a second daily nonstop flight to San Jose, California, in April. Keep in mind, the airline hasn't even launched its first daily nonstop to San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) — that's on tap for October.

And the carrier revealed that its flight from Austin to Cancun — currently just a wintertime route — will become year-round service.

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