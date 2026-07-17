Southwest Airlines is doubling down on some of its top strongholds, and planning a blockbuster slate of new routes for early next year.

The Dallas-based carrier on Thursday announced it's adding more than a dozen new routes with a big focus at several airports where it's made a big push in recent years, including: Austin, Texas; Orlando, Nashville and San Diego.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (BNA) were the biggest winners, with four new routes apiece.

There's a pair of new routes to Hawaii, two more to the Caribbean, and a couple that will boost the carrier's service to the Heartland. There are cross-country routes from Las Vegas to Miami and Boston — and a super short hop from Baltimore to Philadelphia.

Southwest Airlines planes at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

In all, it's a 15-route announcement covering 20 cities.

Each of the new flights will launch in March — which, Southwest was quick to point out, makes the routes ideal for planning spring break 2027 getaways.

Southwest Airlines: 15 new and returning routes

Here's the full rundown of the new (and a couple returning) Southwest routes.

Route Frequency Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport (DTW) Four times per week beginning in March Austin to San Jose, Costa Rica's Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) Weekly on Saturdays Orlando International Airport (MCO) to New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Three times per day Orlando to Pensacola International Airport (PNS) Daily Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) Twice daily Nashville to Des Moines International Airport (DSM) Daily Nashville to Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower International Airport (ICT) Daily Nashville to Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) in Aruba Saturdays Nashville to Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St. Thomas Saturdays San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) in Hawaii Weekends San Diego to Lihue Airport (LIH) Weekends Las Vegas to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Varying frequencies depending on the day/week Las Vegas to Miami International Airport (MIA) Varying frequencies depending on the day/week Las Vegas to Philadelphia Varying frequencies depending on the day/week Las Vegas to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, Tennessee Varying frequencies depending on the day/week

These new routes, plus additional service on existing ones, will help propel Southwest to its biggest-ever schedules in Orlando and Austin.

At AUS, that schedule will help Southwest maintain its market lead over Delta Air Lines even as it faces increased competition in the Texas capital from its Atlanta-based rival.

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Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). BRANDON BELL/GETTY IMAGES

Plus, Southwest will double down on new destinations in launched over the past year, including St. Thomas and Knoxville.

Returning routes

A few of the routes will be familiar to frequent Southwest flyers.

The carrier previously operated LaGuardia-Orlando service, with flights most recently in 2023. It last flew from San Diego to Kona and Lihue in 2022.

A 'reverse redeye'

Southwest also announced a unique itinerary on an existing route.

In March — two years after launching redeye service — the airline will begin operating a so-called "reverse redeye" from Las Vegas to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

The rare westbound overnight domestic service will involve a takeoff at 2:45 a.m. in Las Vegas, with arrival set for 6:10 a.m. in Hawaii (all times local).

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Airlines typically fly east when operating domestic redeyes (including flights between Hawaii to the U.S. mainland) since the time difference allows the plane to take off late at night and land first thing the next morning.

The same goes for service from the U.S. to Europe and Africa.

So, this westbound redeye will be a bit of an aviation anomaly!

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