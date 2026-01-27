For loyal Southwest Airlines flyers, it's the first day of the rest of their lives.

Tuesday kicks off a new era for the Dallas-based carrier: It's the day the airline officially bids farewell to its famous first-come, first-served seating policy and one-of–a-kind boarding process.

From this day forward, Southwest will have assigned seats on every flight — no more boarding and then hunting around for the best open seat.

And passengers will no longer line up along numbered posts at the gate to board. Instead, they'll be called up in groups, just as with nearly every other U.S. airline.

We've been talking about these changes for a good 18 months now, which come as part of a larger transformation at Southwest — one that last year saw the end of its long-standing "bags fly free" policy and a refresh of its Rapid Rewards credit card lineup.

Oh, and did we mention extra-legroom seats? After last year's "soft launch," those extra-spacious rows will now be available on every Southwest flight.

All told, it's a major shift for the airline — welcomed by some customers, bemoaned by others.

Here's what to know about the changes going live this week on Southwest planes, and what flying with the airline will be like in the future.

From open seating to assigned seats

First things first: Southwest on Tuesday went live with its long-planned switch from open seating to assigned seats.

It's a seismic shift for the airline, which for half a century let passengers choose their seats after boarding its planes.

But in 2024, Southwest executives announced the airline would ditch its longtime policy, one that was practically synonymous with the airline — but one that it claimed a majority of customers were ready to see end.

So, going forward, when you book a flight on Southwest, you'll be able to select your seat, too — although some travelers may run into new add-on fees, depending on the fare they book.

Southwest seat selection by fare

Here's how seat selection policies will work for each of the airline's revamped fares it sells:

Fare product Seat selection allowed Basic (basic economy) Seats assigned at check-in Choice Standard seat selection Choice Preferred Standard seat selection, including "preferred" seats closer to the front of the plane Choice Extra Extra-legroom seat selection

As noted, passengers who select Southwest's cheapest Basic fare — "Wanna Get Away" tickets ended last year — will not be able to pick their seat for free.

That's a policy largely in line with other airlines' basic economy fares.

How do you avoid seat fees on Southwest?

However, there are ways to avoid seat fees, even if you're flying Basic.

Rapid Rewards status

Customers who have Rapid Rewards elite status will be entitled to complimentary seat selection, no matter the fare product. And they'll get access to extra-legroom seat "upgrades," too.

A-List members can move to extra-legroom seats within 48 hours of departure, pending availability.

A-List Preferred flyers can select extra-legroom seats at booking, if available.

Southwest credit card

Meanwhile, Rapid Rewards members with a cobranded credit card also get seating perks, as follows:

Keep in mind, both A-List status members and credit card holders also get free baggage on all bookings — a perk the airline launched last summer after introducing checked bag fees for the first time.

Southwest boarding process shake-up

Also launching Tuesday: Southwest's new boarding groups.

Last year, the carrier announced the end of assigned seats would also bring the end of its unique process where customers line up, single-file, at the gate.

A Southwest Airlines boarding area at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

From now on, Southwest will use eight boarding groups in a process that will be very similar to how other carriers handle boarding.

Here's a full rundown of who boards in each group, but I've listed a few highlights below:

A-List Preferred members and customers seated in extra-legroom seats will board no later than Group 2.

A-List members and other credit card holders will board no later than Group 5.

Passengers flying on a Basic fare will board last.

The best news of all

Whether you loved or hated Southwest's previous boarding setup, this change brings one bit of news nearly every customer will be happy about.

Frequent Southwest flyers' ritual of setting an alarm at 24 hours on the dot to check in for a flight (in order to score a good spot in the boarding order) will now be a thing of the past.

Other Southwest changes to know about

These aren't the only changes Southwest has made over the past year.

On top of the aforementioned bag fees, which went live in May 2025:

International partnerships

The airline has launched a handful of partnerships with international carriers, and hopes to begin Rapid Rewards partner award redemptions on international flights later this year. That could make Southwest points a more valuable currency to earn.

Keep in mind, you can transfer both Chase Ultimate Rewards points and Bilt Rewards Points to the airline.

Rapid Rewards goes (even more) dynamic

On the flipside, Southwest leaned more heavily into true dynamic award pricing last year, introducing "variable" redemptions with mixed results for members.

The tail of a brand-new Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

That was after the carrier slashed points accruals on its cheapest tickets; if you book its Basic fare, you'll only earn 2 points per dollar spent instead of 6.

Free Wi-Fi for all members

In a big win for flyers, the airline in October joined a big airline industry trend and made Wi-Fi free for all loyalty members.

What could be next?

And assigned seats may not be the end.

The carrier has been none too cryptic about more big changes that could be on the horizon.

We've seen signs that Southwest is mulling airport lounges, including in Hawaii.

And CEO Bob Jordan has openly pondered true first-class seats and long-haul international flights — both moves that once would have been unthinkable for the airline.

