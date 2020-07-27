Delta to partner with maker of Lysol as part of its health initiative
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines is partnering with RB, the makers of Lysol, as part of the newest updates to the carrier’s CareStandard initiative. The two companies will work together to develop new disinfecting solutions and practices for both the airport and onboard experience — focusing on usage in high-traffic areas.
As examples, they will work to develop new strategies to sanitizing airplane lavatories and will add “Care Carts” to make disinfecting large seating areas and countertops easier across aircraft interiors, lounges and gate areas. Additionally, Lysol will also provide its disinfectant sprays and wipes to Delta for usage. The products were recently approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as some of the first products to test effective against the coronavirus.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
“There’s no finish line for cleanliness — there’s always more we can do to innovate and elevate our already-high standards because that’s what our customers and employees expect and deserve,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, said of the new partnership.
Related: Delta scores #1 in TPG’s 2020 ranking of airlines
These newest developments come after the airline had announced another partnership on June 30 with Mayo Clinic to establish an advisory council, review customer-facing practices and test every one of Delta’s employees.
Delta says its partnerships with Lysol and Mayo Clinic greatly upgrade the “CareStandard” health and safety protocols its had put in place for the coronavirus pandemic. They were first announced last month as part of its initiatives to restore customer confidence in travels. As part of the announcement, the airline had also established its first Global Cleanliness Division, dedicating resources within their customer experience teams to focus solely on its hygiene standards.
More: Delta will test all of its staff for coronavirus
More broadly, the moves come as U.S.-based carriers have been making partnerships with experts and other organizations to enhance their health and hygiene initiatives. United began the race in May by developing its CleanPlus program with the help of Clorox and Cleveland Clinic.
While American has yet to partner up with makers of disinfectant products, it did announce a travel health advisory panel late last month in conjunction with Vanderbilt University. It also revealed plans to work with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council for proper accreditation for its fleet and lounges to demonstrate proper health and cleanliness protocols.
Related: How airlines are working to keep it clean amid coronavirus outbreak
These kinds of relationships are ways for airlines to demonstrate their hygiene commitments to customers amid the resurgence of the coronavirus in the U.S. As many have pulled flights for August, industry experts are predicting that the slight recovery seen in early summer may not continue into the fall. A number of big U.S. airlines have warned furloughs are possible for tens of thousands of employees.
For now, the best airlines are doing all they can to convince an uneasy public that it’s safe to fly. To do so, U.S. carriers have stepped up enforcement of strict mask policies and other requirements to limit the spread. The airlines are also lobbying Washington to extend employment protections for airline employees through March. Current protections added in the CARES Act coronvirus bailout package are currently set to expire at the end of September.
More: In-flight service is resuming, and here’s what you can expect
Featured photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.