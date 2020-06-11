Delta will test all of its staff for coronavirus in effort to improve safety
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines will begin rolling out COVID-19 tests for all of its staff in the coming weeks as it looks further raise confidence in travel among flyers.
In the latest of what the Atlanta-based carrier calls “layers of protection” from the coronavirus, CEO Ed Bastian told staff in a memo on Thursday that companywide testing will begin during the week of June 15. Tests will initially be available at Delta’s Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) hub before expanding to its hubs in Atlanta (ATL), Detroit (DTW) and the New York area.
“As the economy begins to recover and travel demand rises, we know that ongoing COVID testing is going to be another critical component in your safety,” he said. “A full testing protocol… will be essential as we protect your health and begin the return to normal operations.”
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The COVID-19 testing for staff comes on top of the added cleaning and other procedures already in place at Delta. The airline disinfects its aircraft before every flight, staff and travelers are required to wear masks onboard. Delta also is capping the number of people that can sit in first class cabins at 50% and economy cabins at 60% through the end of September.
Delta counted nearly 90,000 employees around the world prior at the time the coronavirus pandemic began to spread to the U.S.
News of the employee coronavirus testing comes a day after Delta unveiled plans to create a new global cleanliness division. The department is charged with developing and executing everything related to keeping planes and facilities clean and safe.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our colleagues and our customers,” Mike Medeiros, Delta’s new head of global cleanliness, said in a statement.
Related: Which US airlines are blocking middle seats, requiring masks?
The latest coronavirus safety initiatives come as Delta and other airlines see an uptick in travel. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a new post-COVID peak of 441,255 people on Sunday, June 7. However, the number remains just around 17% of those screened on the same day a year ago.
Concerns around exposure to COVID-19 remain even as travelers trickle back onto planes. While every airline has doubled down on aircraft cleanliness, some like Alaska Airlines and United Airlines are rolling out health questionnaires for each passenger before they fly. Travelers may have to postpone their trips if their answers suggest possible infection.
However, most in the airline industry doubt that travel will return to “normal” — or what it was like prior to the pandemic — until there is a vaccine, or at least an effective treatment for the virus.
Related: Delta CEO raises prospect of ‘immunity passports’ for air travel
For now, Delta has already adding back some of the flights it cut this summer. While schedules are only relatively final through July, the airline will fly about 23% of what it flew in the U.S. domestic market a year ago in June and nearly 40% in July, according to Cirium schedule data.
The carrier has already returned around 46 jets to service and plans to bring another 74 out of storage next month to support its expanded schedule.
Despite this increase in demand, Bastian told the Business Travel Network earlier in June that Delta will keep its artificial seating caps in place until it sees greater “consumer confidence” in flying.
Related: American and Delta reactivate 300 planes as summer travel plans get a boost
Featured image by Alberto Riva/TPG.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.