United Airlines to require health acknowledgement during check-in
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last month, United Airlines rolled out its “CleanPlus” program. It included a number of initiatives aimed at improving health and safety, developed in partnership with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic. Now, the carrier is expanding its efforts, requiring passengers to acknowledge that they’re healthy and willing to comply with airline policies during the check-in process.
As of Tuesday, June 9, all United passengers — including standby travelers — will be required to complete a health acknowledgement when they check in for their flight, similar to a policy currently in place with Frontier.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
In order to be deemed safe to travel on a United aircraft, customers will need to acknowledge the following:
- You must wear a face covering while on board for the safety of everyone.
- You have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 21 days.
- You have assessed yourself for COVID-19-related symptoms, and have
experienced none of the following in the last 14 days:
- Known temperature of 38 C/100.4 F or higher
- Cough (excludes symptoms from a pre-existing condition)
- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing (excludes symptoms
from a pre-existing condition)
More: How far can airborne covid germs really spread on a plane?
-
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Recent loss of taste or smell
- You have not been denied boarding by another airline due to a medical screening for a communicable disease in the last 14 days.
- You have not had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Anyone who doesn’t meet the requirements outlined above will be asked to reschedule their trip, which most travelers can currently do on their own, thanks to the airline’s no-change-fee policy.
United is also giving passengers the option to make free changes on flights that end up being more full than expected — passengers can move to a flight with more space if their original flight has checked in above 70% of full capacity.
More: American, Delta and United plan to fly these long-haul international routes in June
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.