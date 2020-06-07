Deal alert: Flights from the US to Europe from just $243 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Editor’s note: As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
A few different airlines are currently offering inexpensive fares to various European cities for travel this fall, winter and spring. Although most countries in Europe are currently limiting entry to E.U. citizens and legal residents, some European countries including Greece and Iceland have announced plans to welcome international tourists starting in mid or late June.
The deals described in this post, which were inspired by deals posted by SecretFlying and Scott’s Cheap Flights, are generally available starting in October. It’s unclear when many of the destinations served by these deals will open to U.S. tourists though. So, this is an important aspect to consider when deciding whether to book the deal and deciding whether to purchase travel insurance. But, if you’re looking to book a trip to Europe, it’s worth considering these deals.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
How to book the deal
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: TAP Air Portugal/Icelandair/Norweigan/Iberia
Routes: EWR/JFK/BOS/MIA/LAX/SFO — BCN/ORY/MAD/FCO/DUB/ZRH/FLR/MXP/LGW
Cost: $243+ round-trip
Dates: Varies but generally October 2020 — May 2021 (excluding Christmas and New Year)
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Many travelers are getting excited to travel again. But, it’s important to remember that requirements for your destination and transit airports can change quickly. So, if you book a flight you may want to purchase cancel for any reason travel insurance to cover your flight and make fully refundable hotel and activity reservations.
Related reading: How to become an advanced user of Google Flights
Round-trip flights to Europe from $243
There are a lot of deals currently available. Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (EWR) to Paris (ORY) for $243 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) for $248 round-trip:
New York (EWR) to Barcelona (BCN) for $270 round-trip:
New York (EWR) to Rome (FCO) for $276 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Paris (ORY) for $281 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Barcelona (BCN) for $288 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Barcelona (BCN) for $292 round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Paris (ORY) for $307 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Madrid (MAD) for $321 round-trip:
New York (EWR) to Madrid (MAD) for $321 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for $335 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Florence (FLR) for $355 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Milan (MXP) for $357 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Rome (FCO) for $361 round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN) for $367 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN) for $385 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Madrid (MAD) for $385 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LGW) for $400 round-trip:
Note that some of these airlines charge for baggage. But, some credit cards offer annual travel credits that may reimburse some travel-related expenses. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve will cover up to $300 in travel-related expenses, including baggage and seat selection fees.
Featured image of Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain by MasterLu/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.